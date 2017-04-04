 Get Ready for the Analytics Bot Invasion - InformationWeek
CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Storage
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Center
Unified Communications
Cloud Infrastructure
Applications
Careers
PCs and Servers
Net Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Data Management
News
4/4/2017
07:00 AM
Jen Underwood
Jen Underwood
Slideshows
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%
RELATED EVENTS
Don't be Duped: Hadoop Roll-out can be Pain Free & Easy
Apr 26, 2017
Get ahead of the curve in harnessing the power of data analytics. Don't hinder your organizations ...Read More>>
RELATED CONTENT

Get Ready for the Analytics Bot Invasion

Bots are carving out a new role in analytics, utilizing natural language generation to address questions raised by business people and consumers.
Previous
1 of 9
Next

Image: Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock
Image: Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock

One of the hottest emerging trends in analytics is to integrate natural language generation (NLG) with existing reporting tools. Modern NLG systems can automatically generate data narratives and explain reports in easy-to-understand human language. This technology allows anyone to simply ask questions and get highly relevant answers from their data that they can act upon. NLG takes data-driven decision making to the masses.

NLG is a type of natural language processing (NLP) often referred to as computational linguistics (CL). NLP includes all software that interprets or produces human language, in either spoken or written form. You most likely have already been using text-based chat bots or speech-to-speech applications such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa, and other intelligent personal assistants. Now get ready for the invasion of analytics bots.

Initial Early Adopters

Pioneers that embedded NLG in analytics started with search-based data discovery. Thoughtspot and Microsoft led the way. Popular Google-like search capabilities allowed to users to type queries using natural versus technical terms. These applications would intelligently display results using an appropriate data visualization. Humans would still interpret what was shown.

Taking it one step further, we saw the combination of speech-to-text query capabilities with analytics. Mobile phone personal assistants were integrated with analytics applications, allowing users to ask questions instead of typing them.

As the NLP technology continued to evolve, we started seeing deeper applications in the analytics market with solutions such as Narrative Science and BeyondCore intelligence that could interpret the results and even provide actionable recommendations.

Bot, Bots and More Bots

Today numerous analytics vendors have developed analytics bots or provide NLG APIs for the visual representation and interpretation of data. Analytics bots are being offered as stand-alone solutions or as integrations into collaboration apps such as Slack. A variety of solutions include voice query with Amazon Alexa and other personal assistants. Here are several currently available analytics bots.

[Jen Underwood will be presenting Best Practices for Developing Real-time Dashboards on May 17 at the Interop ITX conference in Las Vegas.]

Jen Underwood, founder of Impact Analytix, LLC, is a recognized analytics industry expert. She has a unique blend of product management, design and over 20 years of "hands-on" development of data warehouses, reporting, visualization and advanced analytics solutions. In ... View Full Bio

Previous
1 of 9
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
How Enterprises Are Attacking the IT Security Enterprise
How Enterprises Are Attacking the IT Security Enterprise
To learn more about what organizations are doing to tackle attacks and threats we surveyed a group of 300 IT and infosec professionals to find out what their biggest IT security challenges are and what they're doing to defend against today's threats. Download the report to see what they're saying.
Download Now!
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
White Papers
Current Issue
IT Success = Storage & Data Center Performance
Balancing legacy infrastructure with emerging technologies requires laying a solid foundation that delivers flexibility, scalability, and efficiency. Learn what the most pressing issues are, how to incorporate advances like software-defined storage, and strategies for streamlining the data center.
Download This Issue!
Video
Slideshows
Twitter Feed
InformationWeek Radio
Archived InformationWeek Radio
Join us for a roundup of the top stories on InformationWeek.com for the week of November 6, 2016. We'll be talking with the InformationWeek.com editors and correspondents who brought you the top stories of the week to get the "story behind the story."
Sponsored Live Streaming Video
Everything You've Been Told About Mobility Is Wrong
Attend this video symposium with Sean Wisdom, Global Director of Mobility Solutions, and learn about how you can harness powerful new products to mobilize your business potential.
Flash Poll