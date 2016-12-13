IT Spending Expected to Pick Up in 2017 - InformationWeek

BYOD policies and the enablement of global workforces to insecurely connect to your network has op

IT Spending Expected to Pick Up in 2017

TEKsystems research finds many IT leaders have a positive outlook on next year with a focus on cloud and security.

Last year, many IT leaders didn't have high hopes their budgets would grow in 2016. But as they look ahead to 2017, optimism has taken hold, at least according to a recent report by staffing and IT services firm TEKsystems.

The company polled more than 700 North American IT leaders, including CIOs, VPs, directors, and hiring managers across a range of industries and found that 49% expect their IT budget to increase next year while 39% expect IT spending to stay the same. Last year, a similar survey by TEKsystems found that only 37% expected their IT budgets to grow while 51% expected flat budgets.

"Perhaps organizations are more willing to make technology investments next year as a necessity to remaining competitive," the company said in its annual IT Forecast report, noting that only 12% of IT leaders surveyed plan to decrease their budget in 2017.

[Read more of Marcia Savage's report on the TEKsystems research and view the infographic on Network Computing.]

Marcia Savage is the managing editor for Network Computing, and has been covering technology for 15 years. She has written and edited for CRN and spent several years covering information security for SC Magazine and TechTarget. Marcia began her journalism career in daily ... View Full Bio