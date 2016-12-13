 IT Spending Expected to Pick Up in 2017 - InformationWeek
CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Storage
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Center
Unified Communications
Cloud Infrastructure
Applications
Careers
PCs and Servers
Net Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
IT Leadership // IT Strategy
News
12/13/2016
02:30 PM
Marcia Savage
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
1 Comment
Comment Now
50%
50%
RELATED EVENTS
[Security] How to Better Arm Your Network Defenses
Jan 26, 2017
BYOD policies and the enablement of global workforces to insecurely connect to your network has op ...Read More>>
RELATED CONTENT

IT Spending Expected to Pick Up in 2017

TEKsystems research finds many IT leaders have a positive outlook on next year with a focus on cloud and security.

Last year, many IT leaders didn't have high hopes their budgets would grow in 2016. But as they look ahead to 2017, optimism has taken hold, at least according to a recent report by staffing and IT services firm TEKsystems.

The company polled more than 700 North American IT leaders, including CIOs, VPs, directors, and hiring managers across a range of industries and found that 49% expect their IT budget to increase next year while 39% expect IT spending to stay the same. Last year, a similar survey by TEKsystems found that only 37% expected their IT budgets to grow while 51% expected flat budgets.

"Perhaps organizations are more willing to make technology investments next year as a necessity to remaining competitive," the company said in its annual IT Forecast report, noting that only 12% of IT leaders surveyed plan to decrease their budget in 2017.

[Read more of Marcia Savage's report on the TEKsystems research and view the infographic on Network Computing.]

Marcia Savage is the managing editor for Network Computing, and has been covering technology for 15 years. She has written and edited for CRN and spent several years covering information security for SC Magazine and TechTarget. Marcia began her journalism career in daily ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Row3n
50%
50%
Row3n,
 User Rank: Apprentice
12/14/2016 | 10:23:54 PM
Hello
I'm not surprised. In fact, how is this considered news? Everyone relies so heavily on technology these days thanks to the mobility of information via laptops, computers, phones and the internet that it's just a matter of time before most business operations will have to operate around a firewall and other secure online protection systems.
How Enterprises Are Attacking the IT Security Enterprise
How Enterprises Are Attacking the IT Security Enterprise
To learn more about what organizations are doing to tackle attacks and threats we surveyed a group of 300 IT and infosec professionals to find out what their biggest IT security challenges are and what they're doing to defend against today's threats. Download the report to see what they're saying.
Download Now!
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
White Papers
Current Issue
InformationWeek Salary Survey: 10 Best Paying Jobs
InformationWeek's 2016 US IT Salary Survey found that the median base salary for IT workers remained flat this year. However, some positions are commanding much higher median salaries than other roles.
Download This Issue!
Video
Slideshows
Twitter Feed
InformationWeek Radio
Archived InformationWeek Radio
Join us for a roundup of the top stories on InformationWeek.com for the week of November 6, 2016. We'll be talking with the InformationWeek.com editors and correspondents who brought you the top stories of the week to get the "story behind the story."
Sponsored Live Streaming Video
Everything You've Been Told About Mobility Is Wrong
Attend this video symposium with Sean Wisdom, Global Director of Mobility Solutions, and learn about how you can harness powerful new products to mobilize your business potential.
Flash Poll