 The Case For OpenStack And Ceph Subscriptions: Supporting The Community In More Ways Than One - InformationWeek
CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Storage
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Center
Unified Communications
Cloud Infrastructure
Applications
Careers
PCs and Servers
Net Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Partner Perspectives  Connecting marketers to our tech communities.
Commentary
12/8/2016
01:40 PM
Pete Pawelski
Pete Pawelski
Partner Perspectives
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

The Case For OpenStack And Ceph Subscriptions: Supporting The Community In More Ways Than One

As more of the world moves to build data centers with OpenStack as the core, a comprehensive support program for this environment is crucial.

The open source community is a truly remarkable testament to the willingness of people to contribute of themselves to a greater good. Red Hat continues to contribute to the development of many software projects in the community, as so do hundreds of other vendors, along with individual developers and other people and organizations.

Supporting the open source community means fostering innovation. People work together to solve problems and optimize performance. End users, customers, and businesses from a broad spectrum of industries get involved. Perhaps they have a thorny problem to fix. Their developers will find assistance in the community.

Picture yourself as an IT executive being asked to identify the best software for a mission-critical need in your company. You come back and report that you found this great open source software on a website that you can download for free.

You will be lucky if all that you are asked is, “Do you understand the meaning of mission-critical?”

It’s not that anyone minds getting something for nothing; it’s just that they expect that you get what you pay for. If they were thinking about it, they’d probably ask you where support, bug fixes, security patches, upgrades, and certifications were going to come from.

And that’s the question.

Imagine if major proprietary software companies gave you their software for free. You might ask how they stayed in business. But there is an answer.

Microsoft calls it “software assurance.” Citrix refers to “subscription advantage.” Just about every software company in the world provides a support package that assures their customers that they will always have access to the support they need to effectively execute and expand their use of the software purchased.

Red Hat’s model is similar. We provide the support corporations need to confidently use open source software. We help allay your executives’ fears about using software based on open source projects such as OpenStack and Ceph to build world-class private and public clouds and manage the storage of their incredibly high-value corporate data assets. And we have the proven track record of 20 years’ experience to earn their trust.

Upstream And Downstream

Here’s where the Red Hat value proposition surpasses other proprietary software giants. “Upstream” of Red Hat is the extensive community we described earlier, all working to make software perform better. Red Hat continues to contribute along with everyone else, often leading the contribution efforts.

“Downstream” is where the magic happens -- or value to the customer. At Red Hat, there is a deep and rigorous packaging process of the software that results in transformation from project to product. Here is where the software is hardened -- or essentially engineered, bug fixed, patched, reviewed, tested extensively in various load-bearing scenarios, and ultimately certified to successfully function in an enterprise production-level environment. This process is what allows Red Hat to stand behind our certified and global 24x7 support services, making open source software acceptable and viable for use by the largest corporations. In essence, we vend trust.

As part of this process of helping to evolve community projects, Red Hat regularly contributes the work it has done back to the open source community. This allows our customers to participate in a “circle of life” in which everyone lives from and contributes to a lifecycle of software innovation for the betterment of all. In this way, Red Hat customers’ priorities for features are well represented in the upstream, and other vendors and customers can leverage our advances today.

For companies that may be nimble enough to support their own software for internal use, the choice to obtain software from the community for free remains. Companies with extensive in-house support resources always have the option to access what they need from the community. They can get the bleeding-edge, latest-greatest features and functions instantly. For some, this is their preference when working in a non-production dev/test mode. But most enterprise businesses need the assurance that their data will remain available, intact, and that support is available at their disposal, especially when running in production.

Red Hat’s Role

With Red Hat, you get an IT provider that is 100% committed to open source. We have been a leading contributor for projects such as OpenStack and Ceph for a long time. As more of the world moves to build data centers with OpenStack as the core, Red Hat is the software infrastructure company that delivers a comprehensive support program for the OpenStack environment. 

Pete Pawelski is the Product Marketing Manager for Red Hat OpenStack platform. He has worked in the IT industry for 12 years and was previously the marketing team manager for Red Hat Training. He holds an M.B.A. in marketing management from North Carolina State University. View Full Bio
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
Partner Perspectives
What's This?
Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to reliable and high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at redhat
Featured Writers
Brent Compton
Uday Boppana
Daniel Gilfix
Irshad Raihan
Pete Pawelski
Ross Turk
Steve Bohac
Sean Cohen
White Papers
Current Issue
InformationWeek Salary Survey: 10 Best Paying Jobs
InformationWeek's 2016 US IT Salary Survey found that the median base salary for IT workers remained flat this year. However, some positions are commanding much higher median salaries than other roles.
Download This Issue!
Video
Slideshows
Twitter Feed
InformationWeek Radio
Archived InformationWeek Radio
Join us for a roundup of the top stories on InformationWeek.com for the week of November 6, 2016. We'll be talking with the InformationWeek.com editors and correspondents who brought you the top stories of the week to get the "story behind the story."
Sponsored Live Streaming Video
Everything You've Been Told About Mobility Is Wrong
Attend this video symposium with Sean Wisdom, Global Director of Mobility Solutions, and learn about how you can harness powerful new products to mobilize your business potential.
Flash Poll