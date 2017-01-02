This online event, hosted by the editors of Dark Reading, brings together IT security leaders, bus

Podcast: A Look Into The Cloud For 2017

InformationWeek spoke with the author of our 2017 State of the Cloud report to get his take on the data and trends in cloud computing.

InformationWeek and our sister event, Interop ITX, recently conducted a survey of IT professionals to learn more about their current and future cloud usage. I spoke with the report’s author, Joe Emison, cloud consultant and Chief Information Officer at Xceligent, to learn about the top cloud trends of 2016 what he sees coming down the pipeline for 2017.

Our cloud survey found that the usage of private cloud has been in steady decline over the last four years, -- dropping from 52% to 40% -- while infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) usage nearly doubled, 30% to 57%. In the interview, Emison explains why we're seeing this shift from private to public clouds. He also tells us why hybrid cloud architectures haven't been successful yet, and what he hopes to see from cloud management companies in 2017. Check out what we found on those and other trends and issues below.

