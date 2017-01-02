 Podcast: A Look Into The Cloud For 2017 - InformationWeek
2/1/2017
03:00 PM
Emily Johnson
Podcast: A Look Into The Cloud For 2017

InformationWeek spoke with the author of our 2017 State of the Cloud report to get his take on the data and trends in cloud computing.

InformationWeek and our sister event, Interop ITX, recently conducted a survey of IT professionals to learn more about their current and future cloud usage. I spoke with the report’s author, Joe Emison, cloud consultant and Chief Information Officer at Xceligent, to learn about the top cloud trends of 2016 what he sees coming down the pipeline for 2017. 

Our cloud survey found that the usage of private cloud has been in steady decline over the last four years, -- dropping from 52% to 40% -- while infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) usage nearly doubled, 30% to 57%. In the interview, Emison explains why we're seeing this shift from private to public clouds. He also tells us why hybrid cloud architectures haven't been successful yet, and what he hopes to see from cloud management companies in 2017. Check out what we found on those and other trends and issues below. 

 

Read the full 2017 State of the Cloud report

To hear more from Joe Emison, register for Interop ITX and attend his session: How You Can Benefit from Software Eating the World.

Emily Johnson is an Associate Editor on UBM America's Content Marketing team. Prior to this role, Emily spent four and a half years in content and marketing roles supporting the UBM America's IT events portfolio. Emily earned her B.A. in English from the University of ... View Full Bio

