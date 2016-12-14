 10 Tech Companies That Stole the Spotlight In 2016 - InformationWeek
12/14/2016
02:00 PM
Cynthia Harvey
10 Tech Companies That Stole the Spotlight In 2016

A look back how companies like Google and newer players on the scene like Docker changed the IT landscape this year.
Probably more than any other industry, the technology industry is marked by rapid change. This year, the pace of change in IT only accelerated, fueled by the continuing growth of cloud computing along with the rise of the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

While budgets stayed nearly flat in 2016, companies invested more in cloud IoT, and AI. Security remained a hot topic, especially as companies began to invest more in IoT.

Mobile computing also continued to be important, but consumers weren't feeling as motivated to go out and purchase the latest iPhone. Fortunately for those who work in the technology industry, unemployment remained low.

Here's a quick look at some of the statistics that illustrate these key trends from 2016:

But which companies and technologies helped drive these trends? This slideshow examines 10 tech companies that generated headlines this year. It takes a look at what these companies did to impact the industry in 2016 and offers a few predictions for 2017. Most of these influential players are giants in IT, but you'll also find a couple smaller companies that made great strides this year.

After you see where we have been in 2016, check out what the year ahead promises in 10 Tech Jobs Set for Big Pay Raises in 2017.

 

Cynthia Harvey is a freelance writer and editor based in the Detroit area. She has been covering the technology industry for more than fifteen years. View Full Bio

Charlie Babcock
Charlie Babcock,
12/15/2016 | 3:51:45 PM
How about 10 who 'stole a march' on better established companies?
It's hard to argue with these ten as being in the spotlight over the past year. As for "stealing" the spotlight, I tend to think of the little guys stealing a march on someone much larger, and for that I think of C3 IoT, Mesosphere and Cloudability. But that's only three. Who else would you add as spotlight thieves?
