informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
InformationWeek Weekly | Your weekly snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry.
Report
Crack the Code to Higher Earnings: Our 2023 Salary Survey Report Reveals All
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
PreviousNext
AI/Machine Learning
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Podcast: What Makes AI Different from Other Tech Hype?

James Barrood visits DOS Won’t Hunt and explores whether AI will follow trend patterns of prior technology that promised to revolutionize business and the world.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Editor
August 14, 2023
3d rendering of AI, robot computing or analyzing with explosion pieces
Credit: Kittipong Jirasukhanont via Alamy Stock Photo

The market has seen its share of fleeting gizmos as well as longer lasting innovation. Right now, AI and large language models are top of mind across most every industry and business, with organizations scrambling to find ways to leverage the technology -- or at least show they plan to.

Hype trends come and go, with novel tech either becoming commodified or abandoned to the junk drawer.

AI is seeping into many markets, sometimes in questionable use cases, and it seems impossible to escape its reach. In a lot of ways, AI was at work behind the scenes for years and the masses did not pay much attention. All of that changed when ChatGPT made its presence known, putting the power of AI in the public’s hands, as well as triggering a race to build upon this technology even more.

Is the AI hype trend different from others, or is it bound to follow the usual patterns at the end of the day?

James Barrood, who heads up Innovation+, which is a global community of entrepreneurs and innovators, will help break down this topic in this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, as we explore what the AI hype trend means for business.

Listen to the full podcast here.

What to Read Next:

Diversity’s Crucial Role in AI

How AI will Help Cloud Practitioners Create Customer Value

Podcast: Regulate or Ban AI -- Is ‘Dune’ a Cautionary Example?

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOData InnovationBig DataDigital BusinessExecutive Insights & InnovationIT StrategyEnterprise Agility
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
AI’s Equality Problem Needs Solution: Experts
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Biometric Data Privacy: Instagram to Pay $68.5M in Class Action Settlement
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Podcast: Ghosts Out of the Shell -- AI vs Human Hallucinations
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
How Can Data Centers Reduce Water Usage and Improve Efficiency?
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Are Public Companies Ready for the New SEC Cybersecurity Rules?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Developing a Super User Strategy
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports