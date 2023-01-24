informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
AI/Machine Learning
1 MIN READ
Commentary

What Just Broke?: Generative AI and the Extinction of Ideas

An evening with Tata Consultancy Service’s futurists spurred questions about ChatGPT, and whether we should pursue AI-produced, digital creativity.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
January 24, 2023
Jazz musicians performing in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
Should generative AI be trained to compete with all creatives, such as jazz musicians in the streets of New Orleans?
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Last week, I attended a dinner meeting with some of Tata Consultancy Service’s futurists to talk about digital twins and AI across such sectors as agriculture, health care, ending animal testing, and other spaces.

I got into a side discussion that focused on ChatGPT, the digital wishing box everyone seems to be opening these days.

One of Tata’s futurists brought up the notion that college essays, along with other content, might be generated by ChatGPT, which raised a quandary for professors. “How would that be graded?”

How do you grade someone for work that was done by leveraging AI? There was some debate about whether use of generative AI is different from using a web search to find content. I will get to my opinion on that later, but first let’s acknowledge there are lots of arguments underway now about the ethics and risks of generative AI.

We’re talking policy clarifications from creators and vendors to protect their material as well as litigation to block generative AI from scraping and learning from original content.

There is also the security concern of ChatGPT being used to craft malware or crank out phishing emails. We really should have seen that coming.

Listen to the full episode of "What Just Broke" for more:

Development / DevOpsData InnovationProject ManagementSoftware PlatformsBig Data Analytics
Recommended Reading
Loading..
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
My G.I. Joes Can Whup Your Bored Apes: Risks of NFTs & Comics
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Taking the Reins on IT Interoperability
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
CIOs Shift Out of Reactionary Mode
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Walmart Global Tech: Focus on Recruiting Cyber, Tech Talent
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
How Organizations Should Respond to the CircleCI Security Incident
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
ChatGPT: An Author Without Ethics
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
CIO Lessons Learned from Southwest Airlines’ Winter Plight
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Grocery Giant Kroger's Data Side Hustle
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports