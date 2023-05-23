informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
AI/Machine Learning
1 MIN READ
Commentary

What Just Broke: Is Self-Regulation the Answer to AI Worries?

A tale of two approaches, based on comments from Sam Altman and Dr. Michio Kaku, to introduce oversight and governance of rapidly growing generative AI.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Editor
May 23, 2023
Michio_Kaku-JPRUTH.JPG
Michio Kaku thinks the generative AI industry should self-police rather than wait on regulators to step in.
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

We face a multitude of roads ahead when it comes to generative artificial intelligence, some with highly restrictive guardrails and others with nothing to prevent calamity. This episode will be a quick discussion of two trains of thought about regulating AI as it proliferates across the public and private sectors.

Last week saw a pair of events unfold that spoke to the regulatory debate about the implementation of generative AI. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testified before Congress about the implications of AI continuing to spread and grow without regulations.

Then, at a private event held in New York, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku gave his perspective on who should be involved in establishing guidelines for AI.

“We want the industry to be self-policing,” Kaku said. “We don’t want bureaucrats to come in and grandstand so they can get re-elected.”

Altman, in contrast, called on regulations from lawmakers. My colleague Shane Snider’s story says Altman wanted lawmakers to step in to establish parameters to stop AI creators from harming the world. Altman is quoted to have said, “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong, and we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”

Is industry-only, self-policing the way to go or is a public-private approach to AI regulation what we need? Should it be entirely up to lawmakers and the agencies they assign to the task?

Listen to the Full Podcast Here

What to Read Next:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pleads for AI Regulation

What Just Broke?: Should AI Come with Warning Labels?

What Just Broke?: Digital Ethics in the Time of Generative AI

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOGovernmentData InnovationBig DataBig Data AnalyticsLeadership
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Before Chaos, There Was AI
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
Cyberattack Takes Down Systems at Philadelphia Inquirer
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pleads for AI Regulation
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Enterprises Taking Tempered Approach to Large Language Models
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Special Report: What's the Environmental Impact of a Data-Driven Organization?
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Judge Sides With Ellison in Oracle Shareholders’ NetSuite Deal Lawsuit
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
How to Trim Your Cloud Budget
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports