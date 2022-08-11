It's almost like magic, but predictive network technology is anything but a trick.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine language (ML) mathematical models and algorithms, predictive network technology alerts an organization to network issues as early as possible and offers problem-solving solutions. "The technology enables networks to learn from past instances using massive amounts of data through predictive analytics," explains Titus M, a senior analyst with technology and business research firm Everest Group. "It collects network telemetry data, recognizes trends, and forecasts network difficulties that might negatively impact user experience and offers potential solutions to the issue."

Predictive network technology can also suggest network remediation solutions for automatic or manual implementation, depending on the use case, at the discretion of the IT networking or operation team, says Sam Halabi, technology consulting competency leader at business advisory firm EY.

