 AI One Year Later: How the Pandemic Impacted the Future of Technology - InformationWeek

InformationWeek is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
AI/Machine Learning
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Centers
Cloud Infrastructure
Careers and Certifications
Network Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Careers
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Data Management // AI/Machine Learning
Commentary
3/16/2021
07:00 AM
Jerry Kurtz, EVP of Insights & Data, Capgemini North America
Jerry Kurtz, EVP of Insights & Data, Capgemini North America
Commentary
0 comments
Comment Now
100%
0%

AI One Year Later: How the Pandemic Impacted the Future of Technology

With changing behaviors of consumers and the operational needs of companies, artificial intelligence has become a business enabler.

Even the most sophisticated and finely tuned AI models couldn’t predict the long-lasting magnitude of COVID-19. Its disruption on our personal and professional lives is hard to quantify. Last March, it was almost impossible to foresee how this past year would unfold -- including the tragic moments and devastation for so many around the world.

Image: krass99 - stock.adobe.com
Image: krass99 - stock.adobe.com


However, one year later, there have been plenty of lessons learned from this crisis -- and from a technology perspective, some of the most significant lessons center around the continuing evolution and importance of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. The pandemic acted as a catalyst to drive a staggering rate of digital transformation, which enabled business continuity and resiliency. It also turned consumer behavior upside down -- leading to a far greater need and dependence on accurate predictive, prescriptive, and cognitive technologies. With many companies already struggling, and consumers scaling back their spending or buying through different channels, gaining and keeping loyal customers has been critical.

Before COVID-19, AI was often seen as an important space to pursue, but at times, lacked buy-in from the C-suite. But in the past year, it has proven to be an essential asset for businesses to reach customers and maintain operations, and for people to function within their day-to-day lives.

Here are three of the most impactful lessons learned from AI’s journey as it navigated the pandemic:

Consumers are embracing AI-driven interactions

In March 2020, it was remarkable to see two enormous shifts occur simultaneously: buyers demanded new, safe ways of interacting with organizations; and organizations were able to deliver the methods to make it possible. According to Capgemini research conducted just three years ago, 21% of consumers had daily AI-enabled interactions. As of July 2020, that increased to 54%, as people embraced chatbots, digital assistants, voice and facial recognition, and biometric scanners to replace person-to-person contact. Consumer trust in AI-driven interactions also spiked -- from 30% in 2018 to 46% in 2020. From contactless ordering for retail, groceries, and restaurants, to telehealth interactions replacing an in-office doctor visit, the consumer adoption of these touchless transactions has been a key and consistent change. Organizations are realizing that these methods aren’t likely to disappear once the pandemic ends.

History is broken for predictive modeling

Those changing consumer behaviors created an abrupt reality for data science teams: predictive AI and machine learning (ML) models and the data they are derived from were almost instantly outdated, and in many cases reduced to irrelevance. In the past, these models were based on historical data from several years of behavioral patterns. But in a world of tightened spending, limited purchasing options, changing demand patterns, and restricted engagement with customers, that historical data no longer applied. To combat this problem -- at a time when companies could not afford inaccurate predictions or lost revenue -- AI teams turned to such solutions as real-time, ever-changing forecasting. By constantly updating and tuning their predictive models to include incoming data from the new pandemic-driven patterns, organizations were able to reduce data drift and more effectively chart their paths through the crisis and recovery period.

In digital transformation, AI equals ROI

With their hand forced, companies needed to make difficult choices during the spring of 2020. Do they put their projects and initiatives on pause and wait for the pandemic to subside, or push forward in applying AI as a competitive differentiator during these challenging times? Many saw the latter as the best option, as advancing technology capabilities could be leveraged to better predict the future vs. conducting business through a rear-view mirror.  However, that also came with natural pushback from the business since budgets were being tightened amid economic uncertainty. When technology transformations involved AI deployments, organizations have an enormous opportunity to gain business advantage while also receiving very high ROI.  By choosing the proper use cases and executing correctly, AI-driven projects can pay for themselves within the first six months of deployment -- and bring multiples of ROI throughout project or program life. The upfront investments in areas such as data transformation (to enable AI) may seem very daunting.  However, best practice case studies have proven that a more self-funded business case can actually be achieved. 

AI is just one of many technology capabilities leaned on to help companies survive the pandemic. However, as we enter year two, many of these new ways of doing business have shown their long-term value. Having the technology to improve efficiency, work faster, and capture more accurate insights from data will continue to be highly relevant. While AI’s story and progress over the past year has been nothing short of transformational, it is likely that its journey has only just begun.

Jerry Kurtz is Capgemini’s Executive Vice President of for Insights & Data in North America. He has more than 30 years of management consulting experience working primarily in the manufacturing, high-tech, consumer products, retail, and logistics industries. His leadership experience includes data & analytics, artificial intelligence, internet of things, enterprise transformation with large scale ERP, supply chain management, shared services, and business process services. Jerry lives in Charlotte, N.C., and received his Bachelor of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University.

 

The InformationWeek community brings together IT practitioners and industry experts with IT advice, education, and opinions. We strive to highlight technology executives and subject matter experts and use their knowledge and experiences to help our audience of IT ... View Full Bio
We welcome your comments on this topic on our social media channels, or [contact us directly] with questions about the site.
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
News
Tech Skills, Coding Languages to Boost Your Salary
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor, Enterprise Apps,  3/3/2021
News
Ways to Take Representation of Women in Tech to New Levels
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer,  3/8/2021
Slideshows
11 Ways DevOps Is Evolving
Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer,  2/18/2021
White Papers
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
Video
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you.
Download This Issue!
Slideshows
Flash Poll