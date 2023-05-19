Apple Slices Internal ChatGPT Use Over Security Worries

Apple Inc. has restricted OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other generative AI tools for employees globally, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday.

The Journal obtained internal documents showing Apple forbids employees from using ChatGPT, along with Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, an AI code generator. The documents show the company’s action is rooted in fear that AI use could cause leaks of confidential company information, including software development secrets. Apple’s own AI ambitions may be at play as it drives to enter the quickly crowding space -- the company bought two AI startups in 2020 for $200 million and $50 million.

Apple’s fears about leaked intellectual property aren’t unfounded. Samsung earlier this month said it had an internal data leak because staff members were using ChatGPT.

Some of the notable companies that have banned or limited ChatGPT use include JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, Verizon, Northrop Grumman, Samsung, Amazon, and Accenture.

In a public statement, Verizon executives explained the ChatGPT ban: “As it currently stands, ChatGPT is not accessible from our corporate systems, as that can put us at risk of losing control of customer information, source code and more.”

InformationWeek has reached out to Apple Inc. for comment on the ban.

