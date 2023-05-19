informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Data Innovation
1 MIN READ
News

Apple Slices Internal ChatGPT Use Over Security Worries

The Cupertino, California tech giant is the latest company to place restrictions on employees’ ChatGPT use as concerns about generative AI’s potential security risks rise.
Shane Snider
Senior Writer, InformationWeek
May 19, 2023
Mysterious figure holding Apple phone with shadowy background.
Credit: GK Images va Alamy Stock

Apple Inc. has restricted OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other generative AI tools for employees globally, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday.

The Journal obtained internal documents showing Apple forbids employees from using ChatGPT, along with Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, an AI code generator. The documents show the company’s action is rooted in fear that AI use could cause leaks of confidential company information, including software development secrets. Apple’s own AI ambitions may be at play as it drives to enter the quickly crowding space -- the company bought two AI startups in 2020 for $200 million and $50 million.

Apple’s fears about leaked intellectual property aren’t unfounded. Samsung earlier this month said it had an internal data leak because staff members were using ChatGPT.

Some of the notable companies that have banned or limited ChatGPT use include JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, Verizon, Northrop Grumman, Samsung, Amazon, and Accenture.

In a public statement, Verizon executives explained the ChatGPT ban: “As it currently stands, ChatGPT is not accessible from our corporate systems, as that can put us at risk of losing control of customer information, source code and more.”

InformationWeek has reached out to Apple Inc. for comment on the ban.

What to Read Next:

Italy Bans ChatGPT, Other Nations Threaten the Same

Malicious Actors and ChatGPT: IT Security on the Lookout

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pleads for AI Regulation

AI/Machine Learning
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Before Chaos, There Was AI
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
Cyberattack Takes Down Systems at Philadelphia Inquirer
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pleads for AI Regulation
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Enterprises Taking Tempered Approach to Large Language Models
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Special Report: What's the Environmental Impact of a Data-Driven Organization?
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Judge Sides With Ellison in Oracle Shareholders’ NetSuite Deal Lawsuit
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
How to Trim Your Cloud Budget
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports