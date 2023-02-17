Automation is Not a Technology, It’s a Way of Life

True transformation never happens overnight. Think about it this way: If you told people over 150 years ago that you could make a piece of steel fly, no one would believe you. It would be the equivalent of saying, “When pigs fly!” But today, an incredible number of steel planes take flight every hour. Many advances in technology were made, for this to happen. We see the same thing happening today with data and automation.

Data and automation have worked together to help companies achieve high standards of productivity and innovation. The evidence is clear. But, in some cases, leaders are hesitant to embrace the benefits of automation. This is a mistake. Companies and individuals must enthusiastically embrace automation, learn to use it effectively, and be open to incorporating it into their daily activities. Here’s how to make that happen.

Start with a Culture Shift

Automation is not, well, an automatic thought for most people. After all, for generations we have relied on human hands and brains to solve problems, big and small, and to complete tasks. With the advancement of technology, however, we now have more opportunities to embrace automation and infuse it into our workplace cultures.

The benefits of automation are numerous.

First, automation can expedite timelines at work so that companies become more efficient and more competitive. Automation also ensures that there is consistency across the board, perhaps in the creation of a product or the completion of a task. For managers and company leaders, automation provides a unique opportunity to reveal the nuances of the company’s functions -- through data and reporting -- that may have been difficult or impossible to track if the tasks were completed by humans. For individual employees, automation frees up time and removes the burden of tedious work.

Leaders must embrace working smarter, not harder, and empower employees to do the same. While we should value hard work, we should not force ourselves to perform unnecessary tasks that are easily alleviated by technology.

One of the biggest concerns on the minds of employees is whether automated technology will replace them at work. Leaders must address this fear head-on and put action to words by demonstrating to employees that automation exists to make their lives better and create harmonious workplaces, not to detract from their value.

Put Employees at the Center of Automation

When tasks are streamlined and handled via automation, leaders and employees alike can spend more time looking at your company’s strategy and the intricacies of each project. This is where the value of human communication, connection, and action come together and bring about serious innovation for your business.

Task management is one of the biggest problems employees face in their productivity, especially when their companies do not have systems or processes in place to ensure tasks are managed effectively.

Put employees at the center of your plan for automation. They will ultimately be the ones whose daily processes are impacted by automation, for better or for worse. Leaders must prioritize tech and systems that create environments where employees can thrive. This means companies will need comprehensive tech stacks, coupled with clear strategies, and support from qualified talent to produce a positive environment. Automation is a critical component of the modern workplace ecosystem because it fuels innovation and serves employees.

Leaders need to make clear connections between automation and innovation, demonstrating to employees the value of automation beyond simple administrative relief. Show your employees that automation is intended to improve their workflows so they can thrive in their roles, innovate, and use their creative muscles.

Automation can take various forms. For example, automating the testing process through AI ensures that your team members can use their brain power to craft solutions instead of spending time figuring out what works or doesn’t before they can even get to the solution phase. Automation creates more room for the things where they find meaning and enjoyment at work by removing the burden of administrative and tedious tasks.

Automation is not simply a technology. It’s a way of life. By embracing automation and the benefits of advanced technology, companies can create more space for employees to thrive and for innovation to take place. Organization leaders should implement automation throughout an organization so that it impacts and improves the work of everyone, from the highest-ranking leaders to the entry-level employees. Embracing automation looks like finding the technology and the tech talent to implement it and enable it within your organization.

Look for teams that understand automation is more than a system. It’s a culture, framework, and way of living. The best way to embrace the digital age is to leverage its assets and use them to elevate your team.