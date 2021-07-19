 Blockchain Gets Real Across Industries - InformationWeek

InformationWeek is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
AI/Machine Learning
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Centers
Cloud Infrastructure
Careers and Certifications
Network Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Careers
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Data Management
News
7/22/2021
08:00 AM
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan
Slideshows
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Blockchain Gets Real Across Industries

Blockchain use cases are exploding across industries because these days trust is 'a thing.' Here are 11 examples.
Previous
1 of 11
Next

Credit: Pixabay
Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin arguably put blockchain technology on the map for the general public. Of course, without blockchain technology, Bitcoin wouldn't exist.

Few remember the early "digital cash" initiatives that emerged not long after the debut of the World Wide Web. Back then, the fatal flaw was operating outside the established financial ecosystems. Blockchain, because it provides permanent, immutable records of transactions, was apparently the missing piece.

While many organizations have launched blockchain initiatives, multinational professional services network KPMG is now approaching it differently.

"Blockchain is now at a point where it's just part of the overall technology stack and that's how we're approaching it," said Tegan Keele, managing director of enterprise innovation at KPMG.

Up until about a month ago, Keele's team was branded as "the blockchain team." Part of that team focuses on crypto asset services that are about making blockchain useful for large financial services companies and helping crypto-native companies understand regulatory control Know Your Customer (KYC) transaction monitoring. Keele's focus is climate monitoring -- specifically, climate accounting that enables companies to prove their emissions footprint and their progress toward Net Zero and other climate-related goals.

"There are starting to be FCC rumblings about climate disclosures [and] other countries are looking at regulations as well. All of that is sort of pointing to the direction of we better have climate data," said Keele. "The real driver is making things more efficient, more reliable, auditable, ready -- all those kinds of things. It's probably matured to the point where it's probably being used in a lot more places than we really know about."

Following are some other examples of where blockchain is being implemented.

 

Lisa Morgan is a freelance writer who covers big data and BI for InformationWeek. She has contributed articles, reports, and other types of content to various publications and sites ranging from SD Times to the Economist Intelligent Unit. Frequent areas of coverage include ... View Full Bio

We welcome your comments on this topic on our social media channels, or [contact us directly] with questions about the site.
Previous
1 of 11
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
InformationWeek Is Getting an Upgrade!

Find out more about our plans to improve the look, functionality, and performance of the InformationWeek site in the coming months.

Editors' Choice
Slideshows
Blockchain Gets Real Across Industries
Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer,  7/22/2021
Commentary
Seeking a Competitive Edge vs. Chasing Savings in the Cloud
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer,  7/19/2021
News
How CIO Roles Will Change: The Future of Work
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor, Enterprise Apps,  7/1/2021
White Papers
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
2021 State of ITOps and SecOps Report
2021 State of ITOps and SecOps Report
This new report from InformationWeek explores what we've learned over the past year, critical trends around ITOps and SecOps, and where leaders are focusing their time and efforts to support a growing digital economy. Download it today!
Download Now!
Video
Current Issue
Monitoring Critical Cloud Workloads Report
In this report, our experts will discuss how to advance your ability to monitor critical workloads as they move about the various cloud platforms in your company.
Download This Issue!
Slideshows
Flash Poll