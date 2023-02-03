informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Data Innovation
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Digital Twins are a Living and Breathing Network Diagram

Visibility into network intent is a growing problem for NetOps teams. Learn how digital twins create a living and breathing network diagram with network change preparation, troubleshooting, and compliance benefits that result in more confidence and increased implementation speed.
Andrew Froehlich
President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
February 03, 2023
digital-twin-joshua-sortino-LqKhnDzSF-8-unsplash.jpg
Credit: Joshua Sortino via Unsplash

Understanding and verifying network intent is growing increasingly complex thanks to multi-cloud architectures and layer upon layer of virtualization. To get a better handle on how network traffic flows from one system to another -- and to anticipate changes to traffic behavior when adds/changes are made -- a digital twin network enables this functionality with advanced capabilities that keep NetOps teams up to date on how changes to the network can alter application data flows.

Today, most NetOps teams use a combination of static physical and logical network diagrams along with knowledge acquired and retained by working with a network over time. Problems occur, however, when diagrams are not properly maintained or when NetOps staff leave the organization or move on to different roles.

While tools can be used that create automated network diagrams, they often lack the level of intelligence and granularity required to detail traffic flow patterns when changes are made. This is especially true in more complex network architectures that use hybrid or multi-cloud networks and distribute multiple services across several servers in the same or different data centers.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Recommended Reading
Loading..
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
January 2023 Global Tech Policy Bulletin: From ChatGPT Musings to Tech Diplomacy in India
Carlo Massimo, Political Reporter and Columnist
What Just Broke?: Twitter to Charge for Basic API Access
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sharing Health Data With Facebook, Google
Brian T. Horowitz, Contributing Reporter
SAP Layoffs: What CIOs Should Know
Brian T. Horowitz, Contributing Reporter
Sustainability Takes Flight in the Travel Industry
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
Pathways to a More Sustainable Data Center
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Will Your Company Be Fined in the New Data Privacy Landscape?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Chaos Engineering: Benefits of Building a Test Strategy
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Top 10 Data Science Tools and Technologies
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports