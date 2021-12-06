Robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation (IA) platforms are on a strong growth trajectory as enterprises seek greater operating efficiency, agility, and resiliency while achieving better business outcomes. IA has become the new frontier, thanks to ever-advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and capabilities, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML). Automation, Intelligent Automation in particular, is proving valuable to a growing number of enterprises as they nurture digital cultures and seek to automate processes across a wider array of business functions, such as HR, IT, finance and accounting, sales, marketing, and customer service.

RPA/IA is well known for the positive financial impact on businesses, especially in cost and time savings, but it also helps make IT and business workflows and operations more resilient to disruptions and more agile. Thus, enabling companies to pivot and act fast when needed. Together, these benefits improve business continuity, something at the forefront of many conversations as the COVID-19 pandemic endures. Businesses have made and will continue to create lasting and permanent changes to internal and customer-facing operations with the use of RPA/IA.

The RPA/IA market is growing rapidly and with that comes change and progression. With that, the vendor landscape is also evolving. The Omdia Universe: Selecting an RPA & Intelligent Automation Solution, 2021-22 is a comprehensive evaluation to provide enterprise IT and business leaders a directional guide to short-listing appropriate vendors that best suit their requirements, needs, and long-term goals. The Omdia Universe also provides a comparison between RPA/IA and BPM for enterprises as they determine which processes are candidates for RPA/IA. It also provides vendors an opportunity to understand how they are viewed in the market and better address the needs of enterprises given Omdia’s discussions with reference customers and partnership with TrustRadius to factor the customer experience into the quantitative and qualitative analysis of each vendor.

Following strict vendor inclusion and exclusion criterion, the Omdia Universe not only highlights each vendor’s relative strengths and weaknesses and when to consider each, but it also looks at the key trends, market dynamics, and activities to provide businesses and IT executives an up-to-date view of the RPA/IA market in 2021/22. Along with many interesting findings, the RPA & Intelligent Automation Universe identifies four market leaders (UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Microsoft), along with five challengers (NICE, WorkFusion, Pegasystems, Appian, Kryon) that are competing aggressively and differentiating, each offering a unique flair to their portfolios. Four prospects (IBM, Hyland, SAP, Datamatics) are growing their portfolios, are carving out their niches, and have strong portfolio roadmaps.

That said, there have been more recent M&As that will impact next year’s Omdia Universe. Some notable mentions include MuleSoft’s (Salesforce’s) acquisition of Servicetrace (closed September 2021), ServiceNow’s acquisition of Intellibot (closed 2Q21), and Uniphore’s acquisition of Jacada (completed in October 2021).

For further info, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/OM021546/Omdia-Universe-Selecting-an-RPA--Intelligent-Automation-Solution-202122 or contact [email protected]