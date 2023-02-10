informa
Data Innovation
Commentary

How Video Telematics Can Help Trucking Industry Overcome COVID, Supply Chain, and Inflation Challenges

Fleet owners keep a close eye on vehicle health, driver performance, and asset tracking with advanced onboard cameras that deliver live-streaming video to managers to power analytics.
Network Computing
Contributor
February 10, 2023
commercial vans lined up in a parking lot
Credit: Pixabay

Beset with 3G network sunsetting, supply chain disruptions, and spiking fuel prices, truck fleet operating enterprises are looking to video telematics, which uses machine learning and AI, for help entering 2023.

At its core, video telematics is a video camera system or subscription service that comprises linked high-resolution units and sensors to combine video surveillance and vehicle analytics.

The advanced dash cams can be powered by machine vision and AI. They can be trained on the road ahead and /or on the driver to capture live streaming video of the location, road conditions, traffic, and another vehicle or structure in the case of an accident.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

AI/Machine Learning
