informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
InformationWeek Weekly | Your weekly snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry.
Report
Crack the Code to Higher Earnings: Our 2023 Salary Survey Report Reveals All
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
PreviousNext
Data Innovation
1 MIN READ
News

Intel Selling TSMC Stake in $4.3B IMS Business

The Santa Clara, California chip giant’s deal comes just weeks after selling a 20% stake to Bain Capital.
Shane Snider
Senior Writer, InformationWeek
September 12, 2023
IMS worker holding product.
Credit: Photo via Intel

Intel on Tuesday announced its plan to sell 10% of its IMS Nanofabrication business to chip giant TSMC for $430 million at a valuation of $4.3 billion.

The move comes on the heels of Intel’s planned sale of a 20% stake in the Vienna-based IMS to Bain Capital for $860 million. IMS makes multi-beam mask writing tools needed for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) used in the most demanding compute applications, including AI and mobile applications. Intel originally invested in the company in 2009 and will remain the majority stakeholder.

Matt Poirier, senior vice president of corporate development at Intel, said in a statement, “This investment demonstrates the deep industry collaboration IMS is pioneering to advance critical lithography technology for leading-edge nodes, which will benefit the entire semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. With enhanced independence, IMS will be well positioned to address the significant growth opportunity for multi-beam mask writing tools over the next decade and beyond.”

IMS will continue to operate as a standalone subsidiary under the leadership of CEO Elmar Platzgummer.

In a statement, Platzgummer said, “We are delighted to bring in new investors to help us build on IMS’ leadership in multi-beam mask writing, which is the backbone of innovation in leading-edge semiconductor technologies.”

Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of Business Development at TSMC, said, “This investment continues the long-term partnership between TSMC and IMS to accelerate innovation and enable deeper cross-industry collaboration.”

 The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

What to Read Next:

Tower and Intel Strike $300M New Mexico Chip Deal

Intel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China Snub

$52.7B CHIPS Act Lures Hundreds of Businesses in First Year

Hardware/Architectures
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Top Cloud Security Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
EU Big Tech Clampdown Probe Bites Apple, Microsoft
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Podcast: Is 2023 an AI Hallucination Odyssey?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
To Pay or Not to Pay? The Ransomware Dilemma
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
IT Diversity Efforts May Feel Sting of Supreme Court Ruling
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Making Sense of the Commodity We Call Storage
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
IT Resilience and How to Achieve It
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports