Navigating the Global Technology Skills Gap with AI-Moderated Upskilling

The future workforce is already here, and it is more than ready to adapt – the vast majority of workers simply need the tools to upskill efficiently.
February 07, 2023
Work trends have rapidly changed across the world, post-pandemic. How and where people choose to work now or in the future is and will be radically different from how it used to be a few years ago. Labor markets across all sectors have undergone drastic shifts in terms of talent requirements and demands as businesses across the board increasingly accelerate the adoption of automation and emerging technologies.

This has resulted in a growing skills scarcity across the globe. As more technical and digital skills are required by workers in order to master emerging technologies, many organizations risk being left behind due to an undereducated and underprepared workforce. Businesses need to take the required steps now towards ensuring that their workforce, both present, and future, has the training and digital skills needed to thrive in the working environment set to emerge over the next decade.

January 2023 Global Tech Policy Bulletin: From ChatGPT Musings to Tech Diplomacy in India
Carlo Massimo, Political Reporter and Columnist
What Just Broke?: Twitter to Charge for Basic API Access
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sharing Health Data With Facebook, Google
Brian T. Horowitz, Contributing Reporter
SAP Layoffs: What CIOs Should Know
Brian T. Horowitz, Contributing Reporter
Sustainability Takes Flight in the Travel Industry
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
Pathways to a More Sustainable Data Center
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Will Your Company Be Fined in the New Data Privacy Landscape?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Chaos Engineering: Benefits of Building a Test Strategy
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Top 10 Data Science Tools and Technologies
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
