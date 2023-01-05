Pivotal Moments In Data Privacy History

As more and more life changing technology advancements arise, the continued blurring of lines have made American and tech culture synonymous. The cloud, e-commerce, GPS connectivity, remote access, smartphones, and everything in between have changed how we interact with each other and our world for the better (arguably) forever. All companies in every industry collect data in 2022, but how do they “use it”? Consumers expect a product or service in exchange for their personal data, while businesses learned to build trust to exploit opportunity. Surely every business would hold privacy over profit, right? Well, jump in your DeLorean, we’re going back to the future.

Historically, finding privacy balance for companies has been key to longevity but not always a priority. Data privacy and protecting consumers is everything, along with even bothering to create (go figure) and even knowing what your policy protects is better. This isn’t the most mind-blowing concept, but you’d be surprised at how often companies and their common sense took a back seat to the Almighty Dollar.



History of Data Privacy

The first stop in our remade DeLorean is the ChoicePoint Data Breach in early 2005. The data aggregator firm, known for combining information from public and private databases, takes this data and then sells it to private sector firms and government agencies. However, in February 2005, a group of L.A. County fraudsters and their 50 fake businesses were able to dupe ChoicePoint into selling personal consumer information that compromised the lives of 163,000 people. California SB-1386 is a law that requires the disclosure of any data breach to be publicly reported by the company at fault. Security Freeze law discussions and a tarnished image arose along with a $15M penalty for ChoicePoint, which would set a precedent for privacy.

Just two summers later, a 2007 Tele Atlas survey began to present a new frontier on mobile connectivity. It reported that 84% of consumers wanted GPS capability on their mobile device. The movement for getting a fix on mobile users was fueled by the FCC’s 1996 Enhanced 911 Initiative, forcing carriers to provide emergency call location data. Today, location information is key to deliver mobile services, ads, and marketing for many industries. What started out as a sincere way to help civilians in danger, began to morph into pseudo-surveillance, which may provide timely suggestions in certain environments but also intrude on others.

Speaking of predictive analytics, 2012 birthed the concept of “Big data”. For starters, the term can solve big problems, but big ideas have driven many poor societal decisions over time. Big data has empowered companies to deny services and monetize consumer data. This data aggregation continues to grow today for 2 primary reasons: National Security and focused marketing. But wait a minute, do we truly have the Right to be Forgotten? Following a 2014 ruling by the EU and ECJ, the Right to be Forgotten provides support to those who wish to remove personal data from search engines under EU jurisdiction. However, in the US, this does not apply to our most popular verb and biggest search engine. Thanks, Google.

There are real benefits to be had in understanding and protecting consumer data. The year 2016 brought the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to the forefront, which forced companies to rethink what practices are done with personal data. The law required that data only be deleted when there is no other valid business reason for it to exist and be processed. While this sounds like a win, the fact remains that our data can still exist based on how a company interprets “business reasons” for it to exist. Amazon, WhatsApp, and Zoom were all penalized in 2021 with a 4% total revenue fine for violations signaling a rebalanced data relationship between people and companies.

However, the Equifax Breach of 2017 taught us the need for companies to test third-party code so that patches can be properly and timely implemented. Equifax was snake bitten when back doors in that sourced code were left open and exploited. 2018’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal reiterated the need for CIOs to stop ignoring customer data privacy concerns and how companies can get a handle on their data operations.



As we continue to rely on access and convenience, at what point are our Data Privacy issues more than just a personal problem? Great question, stay tuned.