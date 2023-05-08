informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Data Innovation
1 MIN READ
Commentary

What Just Broke?: And Now for Something Completely Different

A throwaway line from comedic legend Eric Idle at the RSA Conference provokes a thought -- can the layperson help tech become stranger and stronger?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Editor
May 08, 2023
EricIdle_RSA-JPRUTH-new.jpg
Monty Python's Eric Idle giving his keynote at the RSA Conference in San Francisco
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

“I can’t tell the difference between cybercrime and crypto. Is it the same?”

That was an excerpt from Eric Idle’s appearance at the RSA Conference, where he delivered a mirthful “Stranger Together: Becoming Monty Python” keynote on how teamwork helped the legendary comedy troupe thrive.

But was Idle -- actor, director, author, and comedian -- out of touch with the RSA audience?

No more out of place than the time movie director Michael Bay made a surprise appearance at CES 2014, until there was an issue with a teleprompter, and he bolted from the Samsung stage.

It might feel odd to see celebrity guest speakers at tech events, especially if they seem to have no working connection to the topics. One might argue that Michael Bay creates content that appears on various devices, but he had no active hand in the creation of the Samsung TVs he was meant to talk about that particular day.

Michael Bay at CES 2014, moments before leaving the stage. (Photo by Joao-Pierre S. Ruth)

Eric Idle quipped about not knowing the difference between crypto and cybercrime, but he also discussed at RSA the collaborative work behind Monty Python and related it to the “Stronger Together” theme of the cybersecurity conference.

“You need help to succeed in almost any activity,” he said.

Which brings up this episode’s question: Should technology creators collaborate more with tech outsiders before they launch new innovations?

What to Read Next:

RSA Takeaways: New Awareness Needed vs Sophisticated Cyberattacks

What Just Broke?: Revival of Bankrupt FTX Teased by Attorneys

What Just Broke?: Digital Ethics in the Time of Generative AI

AI/Machine Learning
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
The Ongoing Cyber Siege of Ukraine: From Russia with No Love
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Meta Preps Possible Halt of EU Services Pending Data Ruling
Brian T. Horowitz, Contributing Reporter
Nuclear-Powered Data Centers: Practical or a Pipe Dream?
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Special Report: What's the Environmental Impact of a Data-Driven Organization?
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
John T. Chambers Talks Networking, Cybersecurity, and Simplicity
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Businesses Bloom With Sustainability Gains
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
4 Big AI Sustainability Prospects, and One Big Problem
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Spring Cleaning the Tech Stack
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
10 Hardest IT Jobs to Fill
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
The Case for an AI Pause
Pierre DeBois, Founder, Zimana
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports