We did a quick scan of our most-read stories from 2021 to see what was top of IT leaders' minds. Innovation abounds in the face of the pandemic.

We've been covering cloud and all the flexibility it can offer; but cloud computing can be costly and there are some gotchas to be worried about. Supply chain issues are getting tamped down through technology. Security is top of mind: Remote working has created some ruthless monsters, who are holding companies for ransom. Data -- always the elusive gold -- is finally being applied to solve real problems. Other needed efficiencies are getting a boost with low-code development and AI/automation technologies. Then last but not least: Sustainability and climate change are top of mind. Here's a quick look at some of our top articles for 2021:

