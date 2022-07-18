According to recent research from Flexera, 92% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy. However, according to Cisco, network teams are struggling to keep up with the pace of cloud change, with 73% of networking teams spending more of their time maintaining the status quo rather than focusing on multi-cloud deployments. Today, we’ll be looking at how you can get visibility into multi-cloud deployments and overcome some of the key challenges by reviewing six use cases, which include cloud network and application visibility, hybrid IT, security incident response, cost consumption, cloud migration, and application visibility control.

First, let’s start with some of the challenges of public cloud. Network engineers have traditionally found it difficult to visualize how traffic traverses cloud networks. It doesn’t easily map to the typical mental model. There’s a lack of end-to-end visibility in a single pane of glass to understand application traffic from on-premises to the cloud and vice versa. For example, network engineers need to be able to understand how cloud entity instances – like EC2 instances or other virtual resources – communicate with one another in the same subnet. And there are other challenges with Inter-Availability Zone traffic to understand how the back-end application communicates with cloud database services in another AZ.

Furthermore, on-prem to cloud visibility is important as traffic traverses Virtual Private Gateways. There are challenges with visualizing how internet traffic goes in and out of a VPC or VNET and how to verify that everything remains secure. Along those lines around security, there are difficulties in validating security configurations (e.g., ACLs) with real-time accepted/rejected traffic in a format that’s simple and easy to explore and explain. Let’s look at some use cases in more detail.

