6 SASE Components and their Impact on Network Security

SASE combines network and security functions into a single multi-tenant cloud platform that improves performance and strengthens security.
September 19, 2022
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a network architecture that combines network and security measures into a single cloud-based service that improves accessibility, security, and efficiency. SASE helps address inefficiencies, ensuring organizations can scale security and networking capabilities across all endpoints and locations through its cloud delivery model.

Traditionally, distributed networks manage traffic flow between network locations like branch offices and a central data center. The security architecture and applications were deployed at the data center, with branch offices or remote locations accessing it via a virtual private network (VPN).

As digital transformation sweeps over the world, these networks quickly become obsolete. In addition, security solutions are struggling to keep up with the increasing complexity of modern networks.

