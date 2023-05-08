8 Trends Driving SaaS Mobile App Development in 2023

SaaS mobile app development is a continuously evolving industry, with new trends and technologies emerging every year. This year is certainly no exception. We have already witnessed tremendous growth and change in the first four months of the year.

Back in October of 2022, Gartner forecasted that worldwide end-user spending on the cloud could grow nearly 21% and reach $591.8 billion. With numbers like that, you can begin to understand why mobile app development is an important and fast-changing segment of the overall SaaS industry.

From low-code development to augmented reality, here are eight trends in mobile app development we’ve been monitoring in 2023.

1. Low- no-code Development

Gartner recently predicted that the gap between skilled resources and demand for apps will result in over 65% of app development happening on low- no-code platforms by 2024. These platforms feature drag-and-drop visual tools that allow less skilled developers and even non-developers to avoid having to create thousands of lines of code to build out apps. Low- no-code platforms enable non-technical staff to contribute to the development process, reducing the workload of developers and accelerating time-to-market. The benefits are hard to argue with.

2. Mobile app security

The more connected apps become, the greater the risk that APIs can become compromised or security levels within connected networks are less robust. With more and more of the world turning to cloud-based solutions, the need for heightened security among mobile app developers is bound to increase. In the past, thieves were limited to robbing banks and stores for cash. Today, they can steal millions of dollars by exploiting security lapses overlooked by companies and consumers alike.

3. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

Google recently announced its Open Health Stack for app developers, and AI figures to be a key part of the development tools. In response to OpenAI’s success with its break-out tool ChatGPT, Google is ramping up its efforts to incorporate AI into its most important products. ML algorithms will help app developers analyze user data and predict behavior, which can be used to launch features that deliver a more personalized experience.

4. Progressive web apps (PWA)

PWAs are web-based applications that work like native apps, providing a seamless user experience across different platforms and devices. They provide developers an easy way to build multi-platform applications from a single codebase. Through PWAs, they are able to reach users on nearly any connected screen, whether mobile or desktop. As a result of PWAs being less dependent on internet connections, the user experience is improved with faster load times.

5. Continuous customization

As more and more mobile apps enter the already crowded marketplace, it becomes harder to stand out from the competition. One way to do that is by giving your customers the ability to customize, and personalize, their user experience based on their unique needs. One example is how Netflix allows viewers on any device to rate a show they just watched and then uses that feedback in its algorithm to suggest similar content.

6. UX/UI

The number of mobile app users who prefer a minimalistic look to a more detailed one is on the rise. This design preference has forced SaaS mobile app developers to focus on building apps that are both user-friendly and visually appealing to each consumer. Because more people are turning to mobile apps to fulfill their everyday needs, we will continue to see this trend into 2023 and beyond.

7. Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT has grown into a massive market for consumer electronics. It is expected to reach $245.6 million in 2023 and explode to $616.8 by 2032. Many, if not all, IoT devices provide corresponding apps to help manage the IoT experience. Other apps can additionally pull IoT source data, such as fitness tracking apps that pull data from a wearable biometric device. That means more and more data will be sourced remotely and shared in real-time to provide greater insights for the consumer’s benefit.

8. Flexible mobile payment options

Another trend we’re seeing become more prominent as the world moves from in-person transactions to online ones is the need for more flexible mobile payment options. By offering customers flexible ways to receive charges and pay with ease, consumer brands will improve the consumer’s overall business experience and increase the chance they will become repeat customers.

Final Thoughts:

The trends discussed above are a glimpse into what is currently happening in the SaaS mobile app industry. As the taste and user preferences of consumers change over time, resources will continue to pour into the industry of mobile app development, making this segment of the broader IT market one of the most exciting ones to watch.