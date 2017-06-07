 A 'Sensor to Sunset' Cloud Brokerage Platform that Enables IoT - InformationWeek
A 'Sensor to Sunset' Cloud Brokerage Platform that Enables IoT

50%
50%

Brenda Horn, VP of IT & CIO for Enterprise Computing Solutions at Arrow Electronics, discusses her company's initiative that won 2nd place in the InformationWeek IT Excellence Awards cloud category.

The proprietary platform allows MSPs and CSPs to purchase all the cloud services one could need in one place, "but really," says Horn, "it's a key component of Arrow's vision around IoT and the cloud platform sits in the middle." Horn says they're calling this IoT strategy "sensor to sunset" because it brings all of their different divisions together to provide end users with "the entire arena of an IoT play." To learn more about the Arrowsphere cloud platform and the "sensor to sunset" strategy, watch the video above.

