 AI Must Play a Role in Data Cloud Management - InformationWeek

InformationWeek is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
AI/Machine Learning
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Centers
Cloud Infrastructure
Careers and Certifications
Network Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Careers
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Cloud
Commentary
3/15/2021
07:00 AM
Jeff Ton, Founder of Ton Enterprises and Strategic IT Advisor to InterVision
Jeff Ton, Founder of Ton Enterprises and Strategic IT Advisor to InterVision
Commentary
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

AI Must Play a Role in Data Cloud Management

The past year has forced businesses to pivot and modernize their technology, including making the move to the cloud and using the flexibility and scalability of artificial intelligence.

Image: your123 - stock.adobe.com
Image: your123 - stock.adobe.com

The disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic highlights how critical it is to continually seek new approaches to survive, corner competition, and empower business futures ahead of major market disruptions. Given the modern demands of technology to deliver on a wide swath of services, products and solutions, data has come to play a major role in monetization. It’s no surprise that so many have begun to realize their success as a business depends upon their ability to improve collection and uses of datasets.

Data intelligence, or the use of data to glean useful information, allows a business to both increase revenue and their position in the market. But the continual multiplication of data and its sources are making an already substantial challenge even more laborious.

AI can accelerate business time to value

This emphasis on data is where artificial intelligence (AI) can play an especially useful role. By leveraging the cloud and AI for the storage, collection, and analysis of data, a business can monetize information in a fast, effective manner. Indeed, mastering data management through the use of the cloud will continue to be top of mind for many IT groups as they are asked more and more to improve business agility through the fostering of better business intelligence. Thus, data science -- the large umbrella under which AI, machine learning, automation, data storage, and more all fall within -- will see huge leaps in growth both this year and in the years ahead.

The cloud is perfectly positioned to assist organizations in AI because of its unique ability to provide business with flexibility, agility, scalability, and speed that other models of infrastructure simply can’t achieve at the same level. If the core of a business isn’t managing a datacenter, then the cloud is all the more appealing, since it allows IT teams to focus on the value-driving projects that will truly make a difference for employees and customers. AI is one of many innovations to get there, and the cloud is the foundation upon which to enable AI to do its work.

The objective with using the cloud for AI is to help accelerate analytics, but also avoid data siloes where information becomes difficult to leverage because it’s sprawled into hard-to-reach locations. Data must be readily accessible, yet secure, which is why the cloud can be an ideal candidate.

Why AI as a service will become the norm

The downside of AI is that it’s expensive to provision on your own, especially since it means hiring data scientists to be successful. Therefore, many businesses will forego the self-service route in favor of a third-party partner to derive value. With an AI as a service approach, companies will be able use AI for their own data science projects without the steep costs.

The global value of the AI market will surpass more than an estimated $89 billion annually by 2025, according to Statista. This value will only increase the more artificial intelligence continues to power cloud computing. In return, cloud computing will act as an engine to boost the impact AI can have in the larger market, including a range of industries. A recent McKinsey study showed AI could create $3.5 trillion and $5.8 trillion per year in value in 19 business areas and more than 400 potential use cases.

As you look to the future, keep in mind that AI will play a key role for business competitiveness, so you should be planning for how best to leverage AI now. Cloud is the perfect environment to begin using AI on datasets since its flexibility and scalability lends itself well for any necessary pivoting to embrace challenges.

 

Jeff Ton is the Founder of Ton Enterprises and Strategic IT Advisor to InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

 

The InformationWeek community brings together IT practitioners and industry experts with IT advice, education, and opinions. We strive to highlight technology executives and subject matter experts and use their knowledge and experiences to help our audience of IT ... View Full Bio
We welcome your comments on this topic on our social media channels, or [contact us directly] with questions about the site.
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
News
Tech Skills, Coding Languages to Boost Your Salary
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor, Enterprise Apps,  3/3/2021
News
Ways to Take Representation of Women in Tech to New Levels
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer,  3/8/2021
Slideshows
11 Ways DevOps Is Evolving
Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer,  2/18/2021
White Papers
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
The State of Cloud Computing - Fall 2020
The State of Cloud Computing - Fall 2020
Download this report to compare how cloud usage and spending patterns have changed in 2020, and how respondents think they'll evolve over the next two years.
Download Now!
Video
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you.
Download This Issue!
Slideshows
Flash Poll