 Amazon CTO Vogels: Going Beyond Monolithic Virtualization - InformationWeek

InformationWeek is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

CIO Insights & Innovation
Security & Risk Strategy
Team Building & Staffing
IT Strategy
Digital Business
Project Management
Programming Languages
Dr. Dobb's
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Network Security
Careers & People
Threat Intelligence
IoT
Attacks & Breaches
Application Security
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Mobile Security
Perimeter Security
Risk Management
Operations Security
Analytics
Vulnerabilities & Threats
Security & Risk Strategy
Infrastructure as a Service
Platform as a Service
Software as a Service
Cloud Storage
Data Centers
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
AI/Machine Learning
Big Data Analytics
Hardware/Architectures
Software Platforms
IoT
Networking
Wireless Infrastructure
Data Centers
Cloud Infrastructure
Careers and Certifications
Network Security
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
Industries
Government
Healthcare
Wall Street & Technology
Bank Systems & Technology
Insurance & Technology
IT Life
Careers
Mobile
Mobile Applications
Mobile Devices
Mobile Business
Enterprise Mobility Management
Software
Enterprise Applications
Operating Systems
Productivity/Collaboration Apps
Cloud
News
12/6/2019
01:30 PM
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Connect Directly
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Amazon CTO Vogels: Going Beyond Monolithic Virtualization

AWS re:Invent reveals how Amazon broke boundaries on virtualization and the benefits Vanguard reaped from cloud migration.

In a behind the scenes-style keynote at AWS re:Invent, CTO Werner Vogels shared some of Amazon’s strategy that informed the approach AWS took with virtualization. He also brought out clients such as The Vanguard Group to discuss their cloud migration journey and the results of those efforts.

There is no questioning the role virtualization plays in modernizing infrastructure; however, it has seen its share of permutations at Amazon according to Vogels. “Virtualization has been the bread and butter of the compute parts of any cloud environment from day one,” he said. The technical underpinnings of virtualization allowed cloud to grow into what it is today, Vogels said, with new boundaries being pushed in the process.

He described a phenomenon called root I/O virtualization tax where guest operating systems compete for the same I/O resources and trigger some undesirable effects. As virtualization scaled up, most guest OSs see significant jitter, Vogels said, and variations in latency on their network as they fight for the same network device. “We started to think about how we could radically change this and rethink virtualization to create a base of innovation for our customers,” he said. The issue could not be ignored because even newer architectures could be hampered by old style virtualization. Something had to change. “With traditional virtualization, there was significant overhead,” Vogels said.

Amazon CTO Werner VogelsImage: Amazon Web Services
Amazon CTO Werner Vogels

Image: Amazon Web Services

To address such issues, he said Amazon built modular systems that applied lessons learned from software to revamp virtualization. “Basically, you should see the traditional virtualization world as a monolith,” Vogels said as he presented his case for change.

“What if we take the lessons from microservices, where you have small building blocks, where you can quickly innovate and apply those to the hardware world?” he asked. “Maybe we can change the world of virtualization.” This new frontier of virtualization includes tagged devices that have an API, he said. “It may be a hardware API like a PCI bus but still an API to virtual hardware.”

Vogels detailed some of the technical steps taken in the evolution of the AWS Nitro System, the bedrock platform for the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, which started from traditional virtualization then advanced into new territory. He said the first problem to be addressed was that of the network. “Just transferring an 8-gigabit file from [Amazon] S3 would result in literally hundreds of thousands of kernel traps,” Vogels said.

In order to solve that problem, he said they moved the network component to a separate card. The company learned a lot from offloading the I/O to a separate card, he said, then took another two years to become familiar with what it would take to offload processing to separate card that also sits on the same server.

Other steps in the process of evolving included moving EBS (elastic block storage) processing to a separate card, Vogels said. “No longer is volume processing in the network happening on the main CPU,” he said. Additional measures to change up virtualization led to benefits Vogels said included eliminating the typical jitter seen when interacting with an EBS device. This also allowed for the doubling of I/O operations per second to EBS and increased throughput. “After we offloaded it on to Nitro, basically all jitter has disappeared,” he said.

Asset management firm Vanguard shared its own story at re:Invent of moving the cloud, with AWS, transformed its operations. Jeff Dowds, information technology executive with Vanguard, said his firm has some 30 million investors, totaling $5.7 trillion in assets, making such moves no simple task. “We have no physical branches; we’re a digital firm,” he said. “From an IT perspective, we’re big and we’re complicated.”

Vanguard was running global data centers, mainframes, thousands of servers, lots of storage, thousands of apps, with 50,000 endpoints, Dowds said. “In our business, downtime is not tolerable.” Six years ago, Vanguard began its transformation rather than risk the perils of becoming a laggard. “We knew if Vanguard was going to stay competitive in the digital age, we needed to be better at the business of IT,” he said.

The organization wanted to accelerate the pace of innovation and deliver business value at startup speed, Dowds said. That plan included continuous integration/continuous delivery, DevOps, and microservices, he said, and cloud was the cornerstone to moving fast. Given the regulatory demands of asset management, Dowds said Vanguard started on a private cloud path because of concerns about public cloud security. Once those concerns abated, Vanguard pivoted to public cloud and chose AWS as cloud provider.

Here is how Vanguard got started on cloud migration and what they use:

“We had a traditional tech stack, heavily virtualized,” Dowds said. “We had big data platforms, monolithic applications. We had monoliths that were 30, 40, 50 million lines of code.” After a security apparatus with more than 150 security controls was in place, Vanguard felt comfortable migrating workloads to the cloud. Dowds said they established secure internet connectivity with Amazon Route 53 for DNS (domain name system), AWS Web Application Firewall, and Amazon CloudFront for CDN (content delivery network). Vanguard then migrated from VPN access to direct connect, which he said offered improved resiliency and bandwidth between facilities.

These steps allowed Vanguard to shut down its on-prem big data platforms. Dowds said they heavily use Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) and Elastic MapReduce, leveraging other machine learning capabilities while trying to get data closer to microservices.

Dowds said cloud transformation at Vanguard led to compute costs reduced at least 30%, building software 30% faster, and its deployment capabilities became 20X faster, improving the firm’s resiliency and ability to innovate. “Our end state is just about 100%, cloud-native architecture,” he said.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth has spent his career immersed in business and technology journalism first covering local industries in New Jersey, later as the New York editor for Xconomy delving into the city's tech startup community, and then as a freelancer for such outlets as ... View Full Bio

We welcome your comments on this topic on our social media channels, or [contact us directly] with questions about the site.
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
News
CIO Agenda for Right Now: Priorities a Year Into the Pandemic
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor, Enterprise Apps,  3/11/2021
Slideshows
10 Hot IT Job Titles for 2021
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek,  3/10/2021
Commentary
How CarParts.com Leveraged AIOps Strategy While Scaling Up
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer,  3/5/2021
White Papers
Register for InformationWeek Newsletters
The State of Cloud Computing - Fall 2020
The State of Cloud Computing - Fall 2020
Download this report to compare how cloud usage and spending patterns have changed in 2020, and how respondents think they'll evolve over the next two years.
Download Now!
Video
Current Issue
Successful Strategies for Digital Transformation
Download this report to learn about the latest technologies and best practices or ensuring a successful transition from outdated business transformation tactics.
Download This Issue!
Slideshows
Flash Poll