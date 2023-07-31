Building Supercloud Starts with Multi-Cloud Networking

A funny thing happened on the way to supercloud. It started happening while we weren’t paying attention.

Let me explain.

First, let’s simplify the most excellent definition of supercloud from Cornell University that I shared last year to include the goal of supercloud, which is what helps guide the market in delivering an actual working solution.

“Supercloud is a cloud architecture that enables hybrid IT to seamlessly operate every layer of the IT stack across cloud providers, and on-premises traditional and cloud environments, and at the edge.”

Now, you'll note the emphasis on the IT stack. That's intentional because even when we view supercloud through the lens of an overarching API, we do so with the intention of being able to provision, operate, and secure all the composite pieces of the stack. That’s basically data, infrastructure, and apps.

