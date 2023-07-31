informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
InformationWeek Weekly | Your weekly snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry.
Report
Crack the Code to Higher Earnings: Our 2023 Salary Survey Report Reveals All
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
PreviousNext
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 MIN READ
Feature

Building Supercloud Starts with Multi-Cloud Networking

Supercloud, which enable hybrid IT across the entire IT stack, will become a reality, and the path to get there starts with multi-cloud networking.
Network Computing
Contributor
July 31, 2023
super cloud matrix
Credit: Zoonar GmbH

A funny thing happened on the way to supercloud. It started happening while we weren’t paying attention.

Let me explain.

First, let’s simplify the most excellent definition of supercloud from Cornell University that I shared last year to include the goal of supercloud, which is what helps guide the market in delivering an actual working solution.

“Supercloud is a cloud architecture that enables hybrid IT to seamlessly operate every layer of the IT stack across cloud providers, and on-premises traditional and cloud environments, and at the edge.” 

Now, you'll note the emphasis on the IT stack. That's intentional because even when we view supercloud through the lens of an overarching API, we do so with the intention of being able to provision, operate, and secure all the composite pieces of the stack. That’s basically data, infrastructure, and apps.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
How Can Data Centers Reduce Water Usage and Improve Efficiency?
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Biometric Data Privacy: Instagram to Pay $68.5M in Class Action Settlement
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
AI’s Equality Problem Needs Solution: Experts
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Why Ambient Computing May Be the Next Big Trend
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
6 Challenges and Opportunities for Hybrid and Remote IT Teams
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
AI and Cultivating an Automation Mindset within Organizations
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
ChatGPT Amplifies IoT, Edge Security Threats
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
Podcast: Ghosts Out of the Shell -- AI vs Human Hallucinations
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
8 Data Privacy Concerns in the Age of AI
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports