informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: October 24 – 27, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Enterprise Network Evolution & Modernization | September 29, 2022
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 min read
slideshow

Cloud Migration: 9 Ways to Ease the Agony

The pandemic spurred all companies to move to the cloud. But that doesn’t mean the job is done. Here are some tips to make the move less torturous.
Pam Baker
Contributing Writer
August 29, 2022
green robot lying on a cloud
green robot working with gears
green robot peeking around a corner
two green robots connected to one cloud
one green robot leading the way of four grey robots
green robot looking like it's in namaste pose over a bunch of technology
green robot with a small black chess piece and a large white chess piece
green robot pointing to a puzzle piece
green robot lying on its side holding up a computer
green robot pointing up to a cloud beyond some computers
1/10
 
Next slide
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIO
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
IT Job Market Still Strong, But Economic Headwinds Complicate Picture
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
How Not to Waste Money on Cybersecurity
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Blockchain Report Card: What Does It Matter to Enterprises Now?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Two-Minute Teaser: IWeek for August 8 through August 15
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
What the FTC’s Scrutiny of Data Collection and Security May Mean
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Losing Tech Talent? Shift It From a Bug to a Feature
Ryan Craig, Managing Director, Achieve Partners
Emerging Tech to Help Guard Against the Malevolence of Cloud Outages
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
Special Report: How Fragile is the Cloud, Really?
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports