Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 MIN READ
Feature

Data Privacy and Protection in the Age of Cloud

With more data on more cloud platforms being subject to increasingly stringent regulations, traditional approaches to protecting data fall short.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
December 07, 2022
person looking at a cloud concept
Credit: phonlamaiphoto via Adobe Stock

Data privacy and protection have always been a top concern for organizations. Its importance has only grown as more data is stored on public cloud services, increasingly more sophisticated cyber attacks take advantage of the inter-connected nature of modern business, and stringent laws and regulations governing privacy have been put into place in recent years.

The bottom line is that there are several factors making it harder for organizations to protect data. To start, most organizations have little insight into the data once it gets to the cloud. Many are using multiple clouds. And the protection of the privacy of that data is increasing under different rules based on the country it is generated or stored in. These issues are driving the need for better observability tools and sovereign cloud.

A few stats help put the scope of the matter into perspective. First, a large percentage of corporate data now resides in the cloud. As of 2022, over 60 percent of all corporate data is stored in the cloud, according to one study. That is up from just 30 percent in 2015.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Data Innovation
