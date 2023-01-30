informa
Disruptive 2022 Technologies and Events That Will Drive IT Agendas in 2023

Technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, staffing issues, and events like the Tonga volcano and cloud outages that occurred last year, will have a great impact on enterprise IT this year.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
January 30, 2023
There is never a dull moment in the life of a network manager. Just when things seem to settle down, and everyone is comfortable with the mix of available technologies and solutions, BOOM, the next new thing enters the marketplace. To put the rapid change of things into perspective, here is our brief overview of the technologies that emerged and events that occurred last year that will have a great impact on enterprise IT this year.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

