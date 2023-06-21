informa
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
2 MIN READ
News

Google Accuses Microsoft of Cloud Bullying in FTC Response

Google's comments comes after the FTC’s March letter soliciting thoughts on data privacy concerns and potential anti-competitive acts in the booming cloud industry.
Shane Snider
Senior Writer, InformationWeek
June 21, 2023
Silhouetted Web Developers at Uniting for Progress event in UK with Company Logo in Background.
Credit: Peter Kováč via Alamy Stock

Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday shared critical comments with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claiming Microsoft unfairly wielded its dominance as an enterprise software provider to lure customers to its cloud services offerings, according to a report by The Information.

The companies continue to lock horns over the competitive cloud services market -- where Microsoft Azure and Amazon are market leaders. Google’s complaint centers on Microsoft’s Office 365’s licensing terms that lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business.

In March, the FTC published a letter asking for public input on the business practices of cloud computing companies. The regulators were seeking information on market power, competition, and potential security issues for major cloud providers.

“Large parts of the economy now rely on cloud computing services for a range of services,” Stephanie T. Nguyen, the FTC’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “The [request for information letter] is aimed at better understanding the impact of this reliance, the broader competitive dynamics in cloud computing, and potential security risks in the use of cloud.”

Wednesday (June 21) was the final day to submit comment. The FTC said its Office of Technology, Bureau of Competition, and Bureau of Consumer Protection were collaborating on the effort.

The comments are the latest in a string of actions targeting Microsoft’s cloud operations.

A 2022 Google Cloud complaint against Microsoft’s cloud computing practices to European regulators led to Microsoft’s revision of its regional licensing practices, making competing cloud use more affordable for its productivity software customers. But those changes did not apply to US customers.

The EU’s antitrust arm in May launched an informal probe questioning Microsoft’s use of data from related cloud firms, according to Bloomberg. “The commission has received several complaints regarding Microsoft, in relation to its product Azure, which we are assessing based on our standard procedures,” the regulator told Bloomberg in an email at the time.

The global cloud infrastructure market raked in $63.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, according to Statista. Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure ate up 55% of the market, while Google Cloud held 10%.

InformationWeek has reached out to Google and Microsoft for comment and will update.

Editor's Choice
Report Calls Out 'Inadequate' Approach to Protecting US Infrastructure
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Former Uber CSO Sullivan on Engaging the Security Community
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Preparing for the Worst: Essential IT Crisis Preparation Steps
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
How Will AI Change the CISO Role?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
When a Bank Fails, Cyber Criminals Will Come Knocking
Alan Brill, Senior Managing Director, Cyber Risk, Kroll
John Bennett, Global Head of Government Affairs, Cyber Risk, Kroll
Why More Security Products Doesn't Always Mean You're More Secure
Sponsored by Lookout, Sundaram Lakshmanan, Chief Technology Officer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Misconfiguration Could Set Up Cyber Attacks
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
The Cloud Makes Everything Easy — Including Data Exfiltration
Sponsored by Lookout, Sundaram Lakshmanan, Chief Technology Officer
Generative AI in the Newsroom: Our Policy
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
