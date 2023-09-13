informa
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
Feature

How to Respond to a Cloud Service Outage: Preparations to Do Today

In this archived panel discussion, Ben Cook, Darrius Robinson, Gautam Sharma, and Klaus Haller connect to deliver an in-depth conversation detailing proactive steps to take today to 'Respond to a Cloud Service Outage' during our 'Cyber Resiliency 2023' live virtual event presented by InformationWeek and ITPro Today. This panel was moderated by Steve Hill on August 24, 2023.
Brandon Taylor
Digital Editorial Program Manager
September 13, 2023
A person standing outside under gray rain clouds holding a red umbrella

Public cloud outages are trending and companies are being faced with tough decisions. Outages of any kind can be expensive and a serious blow to your company and its reputation, while repeated outages over time take concerns to new heights.

Our panel discusses the pros and cons of available options and what you can do now to prepare for the inevitable and bounce back faster.

View the entire ‘Cyber Resilience 2023’ event on-demand here.

What's Causing Cloud Outages? A Network Manager's Guide

AWS Angles Cloud Resources for Generative AI-Dominated World

Top Cloud Security Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
EU Big Tech Clampdown Probe Bites Apple, Microsoft
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
Podcast: Is 2023 an AI Hallucination Odyssey?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
To Pay or Not to Pay? The Ransomware Dilemma
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
IT Diversity Efforts May Feel Sting of Supreme Court Ruling
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Making Sense of the Commodity We Call Storage
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
IT Resilience and How to Achieve It
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
