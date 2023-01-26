informa
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 MIN READ
Commentary

In Multi-Cloud, IaaS Providers' Networking Solutions Aren't Good Enough

Nearly all the organizations in EMA's latest survey are interested in deploying an end-to-end, multi-cloud networking solution that can enable a consistent architecture across their cloud providers and their on-premises networks.
Network Computing
Contributor
January 26, 2023
multicloud-pixabay.jpg
Credit: Pixabay

When the water dispenser on the front of your refrigerator breaks, you probably keep using the fridge itself because most of it works good enough. At some point along the way, you crack and decide a "good enough" fridge isn't okay anymore. You fix the water dispenser or maybe buy a new fridge.

In a multi-cloud network, most enterprises find that "good enough" no longer applies to the native networking solutions that their IaaS providers offer. While native offerings from their providers are the most popular network tools in a multi-cloud environment, more than half of IT pros recently surveyed by EMA are on the verge of "cracking" with them. They are somewhat satisfied with these services but know they could do better. EMA expects they will eventually need a multi-cloud networking solution to replace or optimize these cloud providers' network services.

While most enterprises rely heavily on the native networking features and services cloud providers offer, only 24% are delighted with these solutions. The rest see room for improvement.

These findings are from EMA's new research report, "Multi-Cloud Networking: Connecting and Securing the Future." Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Editor's Choice
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Top 10 Data Science Tools and Technologies
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
What Just Broke?: Generative AI and the Extinction of Ideas
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
How Will the AI Bill of Rights Affect AI Development?
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
What Does a New, $45M Cyber Catastrophe Bond Mean for the Cyber Insurance Industry?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Royal Mail Posts Progress on Deliveries Following Cyber Incident Disruption
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
CIO Lessons Learned from Southwest Airlines’ Winter Plight
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
