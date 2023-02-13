Lessons Learned From the Top Cloud Outages of 2022

The cloud has become an important component of almost every organization's business strategy. Companies rely on cloud computing to power modern applications and SaaS-based services to enable critical business functions. While most of the cloud providers have invested heavily in resilient operations, outages still occur from time to time. It's important to note that cloud downtime can occur for several reasons. It might be something at the cloud provider, but it could also be a network issue, DNS problem, security event, or other.

The reality is cloud outages happen from time to time. The important thing is to understand why they occurred and what can be learned from them.