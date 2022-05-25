News Reports Say Broadcom Seeks VMware Acquisition

Multiple news reports today say Broadcom is looking to acquire VMware in what would be one of the largest acquisitions of the decade.

Here is a roundup of some of the reporting:

CNBC: Broadcom, VMware deal could be announced by Thursday, sources say

"CNBC’s David Faber reported Monday that Broadcom had been gearing up to announce its acquisition of VMware as soon as Thursday, but the news could come sooner after several reports said the two companies were in talks."

Yahoo! Finance: Intel CEO weighs in on Broadcom's potential blockbuster deal for VMWare

"Bloomberg reported that fellow chipmaker Broadcom was in advanced talks to buy VMWare. The deal — rumored to come at a hefty cost of $50 billion — would vault Broadcom deeper into cloud computing services."

