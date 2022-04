In life and with networking, there are very few things that everyone agrees about. Do I run my apps on-premises or in the cloud? Do I install Cat5 or Cat6 wiring? Do I use open source or commercial software? However, almost everyone is in agreement that addressing technical debt is a top priority this year.

Survey findings published this month of enterprise architects and IT leaders from more than 140 global companies found that 96% of them said their company has at least one project planned for this year aimed at reducing technical debt. The survey, conducted by LeanIX, also found that most respondents consider reducing technical debt and modernizing legacy systems the top IT priority.

What exactly is technical debt, and why is it so important? Read the full story on Network Computing to find out.