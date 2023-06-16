informa
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 MIN READ
Commentary

SASE Implementation: 5 Steps to Take Before You Go Live

SASE can fill in your edge security needs, but implementing SASE requires planning and coordination.
Mary E. Shacklett
President of Transworld Data
June 16, 2023
SASE written in cloud form
Credit: Alexey Krukovski via Alamy Stock

Hybrid computing and hybrid workforces are driving SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) adoption, which for a time lagged because many companies didn’t exactly understand what SASE was and what it does. As such, there is often hesitation preventing enterprises from implementing SASE.

That is about to change. In December 2022, Gartner VP Andrew Lerner predicted that by 2025, “65% of enterprises will have consolidated individual SASE components into one or two explicitly partnered SASE vendors, up from 15% in 2021.”

In a nutshell, SASE is cloud architecture that combines network and other services into a single function and that can apply a uniform set of security policies and procedures to networks and users no matter where they are—on-premises or remote.

As companies deploy more networks on the edge and more employees work remotely, the holistic and hybrid architecture of a cloud-based solution like SASE becomes more compelling. So now that most companies understand why they should consider using SASE and what its benefits are, how can SASE best be implemented?

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

