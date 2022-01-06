informa
Cloud
Commentary

SD-WAN and SASE – Hype or Reality?

With available standards and new standards coming this year to define SASE and Zero Trust, enterprises will be better informed to compare services when purchasing secure SD-WAN and SASE managed services.
Network Computing
Contributor
January 06, 2022
With almost no notice, IT staff across the globe had to deliver on one of the greatest challenges in modern history, when the whole planet was thrown into working from home (WFH) and conducting business virtually because of the pandemic. Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technologies and services were already being deployed prior to the pandemic, but now SD-WAN and emerging security and policy technologies such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) were being put to the test and had to prove their worth. It’s helpful to examine the progression of SD-WAN and related security technologies to set the stage for what’s ahead in 2022 and beyond.

