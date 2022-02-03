informa
Cloud
Commentary

Supercloud: The 2022 Answer to Multi-Cloud Challenges

Whether we call it supercloud or distributed cloud, it serves the same need: simplifying the reality of operating in a multi-cloud world and making it possible to realize the aspirational capabilities of cloud.
Network Computing
Contributor
February 03, 2022

While business leaders understand and embrace the benefits of cloud – elastic infrastructures and robust platforms – that does not make the challenges faced by technology leaders any less real or frustrating. Those challenges are compounded by the use of multi-cloud. And increasingly, the solution might be supercloud.

That is the consensus of our annual research. The results from that research have been on my desktop for months now, and as I explore it, I have come to two inescapable conclusions:

  1. Nearly every business is invested in multi-cloud and, on average, uses 2.16 different environments.
  2. Every one of those businesses faces challenges operating in that model.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing


