Supercloud: The 2022 Answer to Multi-Cloud Challenges

While business leaders understand and embrace the benefits of cloud – elastic infrastructures and robust platforms – that does not make the challenges faced by technology leaders any less real or frustrating. Those challenges are compounded by the use of multi-cloud. And increasingly, the solution might be supercloud.

That is the consensus of our annual research. The results from that research have been on my desktop for months now, and as I explore it, I have come to two inescapable conclusions:

Nearly every business is invested in multi-cloud and, on average, uses 2.16 different environments. Every one of those businesses faces challenges operating in that model.

