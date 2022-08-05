Two-Minute Teaser: IWeek Rundown from Aug 1 through Aug 8

For the week of August 1, InformationWeek offered up a series of stories that dove into cloud outages, which included Lessons Learned, written by Sal Salamone, managing editor of Network Computing. Sal recapped the major outages from recent months and explored what caused them in the first place. This includes CloudFlare in June, Microsoft Azure also in June, Google Cloud back in March, and many others.

The series includes stories on resiliency and preparations CIOs can make for cloud outages, the debate among lawmakers about setting new resiliency standards for the cloud, and whether or not losses can be recovered after cloud outages hit.

Editor-in-chief Sara Peters combed through the archives of InformationWeek to put together a 15-year retrospective of our news coverage from significant cloud outages, including the Amazon Outage of Easter 2011.

In other content, the week also saw a full-length podcast, on this channel, with GoDaddy’s CTO Charles Beadnall, where we discussed innovation, experimentation, and deployment in a post go-fast, break things world.

Coming up for the week of August 8, InformationWeek has a piece on data collection and privacy in the aftermath of the Supreme Court dismantling Roe v Wade. Many companies are built around gathering data from customers, but will their business models be sustainable in an era when personal information might fall under scrutiny from some state authorities?