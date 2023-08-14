informa
Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
1 MIN READ
Feature

What’s Causing Cloud Outages? A Network Managers’ Guide

From fat-finger errors to fishing boats, here are the leading reasons cloud outages at AWS, Microsoft, and others are a growing network resilience challenge.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
August 14, 2023
cloudoutage-Fabrizio_Fadda-alamy.jpg
Credit: Fabrizio Fadda via Alamy Stock

As enterprises rely more and more on cloud services to meet their network infrastructure, compute, data storage, and security needs, cloud computing outages have a significant impact on operations.

Many believe (or hope?) that moving services to the cloud would eliminate some issues. After all, you would assume cloud providers make use of the latest technologies, have staff with expertise in these technologies, and build in lots of redundancy.

Unfortunately, what we find is that cloud outages have a lot in common with their data center outage counterparts. Many occur due to human error, power outages, malicious acts, Mother Nature, or plain bad luck. 

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

