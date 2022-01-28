informa
What to Expect from Network as a Service (NaaS) Technology

NaaS is gaining momentum. Is your organization going to jump onboard?
January 28, 2022

Network as a Service (NaaS) technology provides networking hardware, software, and operational/maintenance services as an operational expense instead of the traditional upfront expense. Like other cloud services, NaaS is managed by the service provider and delivered for a fixed fee.

NaaS is the logical outcome of many business processes moving to the cloud, observed Jacob Martin, a software engineer at IT infrastructure automation company Spacelift. NaaS replaces VPNs, MLPS connections, legacy network configurations, and several types of on-premises hardware, such as load balancers and firewall devices. "It has had a significant influence on enterprise networking architecture," he noted.

