2024 Halloween Frights in Tech
This is not about your childhood-hunkered-by-the-campfire scary stories. These are the getcha, gotcha, gut-clenching tales of a truly terrifying time.
October 31, 2024
This slideshow isn’t about kid’s stuff like how many companies are STILL using Microsoft Word macro-enabled templates like it’s a thrice-shouted Beetlejuice dare. Oh no, these are the hardcore terrors that really happened in 2024, many of which are still scaring the bejesus out of people now. And probably will continue into 2025, too. Some scary stuff is as sticky as melted Halloween chocolates.
Read on if you dare. Then lock the doors and pay your software developers and cybersecurity people more!
About the Author
You May Also Like
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022