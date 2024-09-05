5 Steps for Implementing the New Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards

Design for cryptographic agility. NIST’s initial PQC standards are widely regarded as the best available defense against quantum attacks on public key cryptography. Specifying “available” is important for two reasons. First, it is possible that future advances could one day render one of these algorithms insecure. Second, NIST has announced that they plan to standardize additional PQC algorithms in the future. Additional algorithms will be designed to provide a broader range of options for different use cases as agencies continue to navigate the performance tradeoffs associated with this new class of cryptography. They will also be designed to increase the diversity of underlying computational assumptions within NIST’s PQC suite to mitigate the risks of future quantum threats. Cryptographic agility refers to an institution’s capacity to manage its cryptography today and respond to changes that may be introduced in the future. The transition to PQC will be challenging, but it also introduces opportunities for agencies to increase the agility with which they can navigate cryptographic changes that may be required in the future.