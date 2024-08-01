7 Sessions Not to Miss at Black Hat USA 2024

As always, Black Hat USA 2024 promises to be a treasure trove of insights for cybersecurity professionals. The artificial intelligence craze notwithstanding, vulnerability remediation continues to be the core focus for all sizes of organizations seeking to make security more efficient. Understandably, this year's conference promises a variety of approaches, case studies, and informative discussions on this topic. Here are the seven most illuminating sessions we suggest you attend, for insights on discovering, prioritizing, and patching vulnerabilities:

Speakers: Yakir Kadkoda, Michael Katchinskiy, Ofek Itach

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10:20 a.m.-11 a.m.

Tracks: Cloud security, enterprise security

Did you know that six critical vulnerabilities in Amazon Web Services (AWS) have the potential to lead to severe breaches, including remote code execution and information disclosure? This session dives into a methodology for discovering these vulnerabilities, and the speakers will introduce a new open source tool for researching service internal API calls. This session is essential for understanding and mitigating complex cloud vulnerabilities.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading