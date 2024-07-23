9 Ways CISOs Can Stay Ahead of Bad Actors
Security leaders are expected to defend their organizations against existing and emerging threats. Here are some tactics they can use to crack down on the enemy.
July 24, 2024
CISOs can be a lot more effective when they’re able to think like bad actors. Some go to great lengths to stay up on the trends.
“My cybersecurity philosophy has always been rooted in understanding the adversary's mindset. However, the way I operationalize that has changed significantly over time,” says Aaron Shaha, CISO at managed detection and response (MDR) provider CyberMaxx. “In the past, we relied heavily on perimeter defenses and reacting to known attack patterns. This is no longer sufficient. My approach has evolved to emphasize proactive threat hunting and rapid adaptation. In the past, cybersecurity was often reactive, focusing on defending against known attacks. Today, the threat landscape is too dynamic for that.”
As a result, Shaha has shifted his focus to:
Actively seeking out vulnerabilities before they're exploited.
Building flexible security systems that can quickly adapt to new threats.
Constantly learning about emerging attack techniques and adapting defenses accordingly.
Gone are the days when CISOs can react to incidents. With new technologies, including AI, attackers are getting smarter, so CISOs need to keep up.
“The only way you can [stay a step ahead] is taking a more offensive approach to things less defensive -- really looking at your risks and addressing those ahead of time,” says Joe Evangelisto, CISO at proactive security solution provider NetSPI. “I think we need to be better aligned with the business itself. We have to understand how the business thinks money, so we know what to protect and then we have to proactively take steps to protect those areas and have processes in place to address those things when they occur.”
Adopting zero trust is crucial to stay ahead of bad actors. This policy and approach ensure that every access request is verified and authenticated.
“This approach minimizes risks by treating all access attempts as potential threats. Implementing multifactor authentication adds an extra layer of security, making unauthorized access significantly harder,” says Chris Borkenhagen, chief digital officer and chief information security officer at identity verification and fraud prevention solutions provider AuthenticID, in an email interview. “Regularly updating security protocols and conducting frequent threat intelligence and vulnerability assessments are also important for staying proactive against new and evolving threats.”
Bad actors gain an advantage by adopting technology and techniques that some victims just aren’t prepared for.
“The arrival of generative AI has totally rewritten the rules of today’s cybersecurity landscape. Long gone are the good old days of phishing -- when one could count on pervasive typos and egregious grammatical errors to recognize malicious emails. Now, even the least qualified of hackers can put together a highly targeted and convincing phishing campaign in practically no time at all,” says Elliott Franklin, CISO at reinsurance company Fortitude Re in an email interview. “In order to stay one step ahead, CISOs need to go on the offensive -- regularly training and testing their employees using modern and convincing phishing simulations that faithfully represent the real thing.”
The more frequent and compelling these simulations are the better, as the threat landscape is always changing, and employees need to be made aware of the latest strategies being employed by today’s threat actors. While orchestrating all of this would be very time consuming in the past, generative AI is also proving useful in automating and facilitating these kinds of simulations, Franklin says. There are even dedicated tools available that allow CISOs and security teams to generate entire phishing simulation campaigns using real-world threat data with the simplicity of a button click, dramatically reducing the time and cost associated with training and testing. Adopting these tools and using them regularly can go a long way to ensuring that the CISO and its employees remain aware, vigilant, and a couple steps ahead of the bad actors.
Balancing cybersecurity and innovation are challenging for some organizations because they are moving at different speeds. The challenge is balancing the two.
“The biggest challenge facing many CISOs right now is around how their organizations can keep security practices aligned with the pace of innovation, both externally and internally. For instance, while machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) are very innovative and useful technologies, they are also incredibly nascent and nebulous -- which means that for many, the security risks associated with adopting ML/AI are likely not fully understood, even by experts,” says Corey Nachreiner, chief security officer at unified cybersecurity company WatchGuard in an email interview. “While it’s important for organizations to quickly understand the compelling use cases and potential benefits the technology can have on the business, it’s equally as important to implement these solutions without inadvertently exposing new risk; this is a very delicate balancing act for many security teams.”
The threat landscape is constantly changing, so CISOs need to stay informed.
“It’s becoming equally important to spend time on research, professional development and just understanding current news and trends, and the protection of the organization,” said Steve Cobb, CISO at cybersecurity ratings, response and resilience company SecurityScorecard. “Staying ahead of the attackers and what they’re doing is a marathon, really. It never stops. And the only way you can stay in front of it, or at least be aware enough to try to stay in front of it, is by having your ears to the ground, understanding the environments businesses are playing in these days and understanding our client’s environment: what the hackers may be going after, what they’re interested in going after.”
That means lots of reading, lots of webinars, and monitoring social media and other channels for intel.
Nothing inspires a user to break from security protocol more than friction created by the security team. This leads to shadow IT and security workarounds that can expose the company to risks.
“[B]eing a CISO is arguably one of the most dynamic and constantly evolving roles in tech right now. Threat actors are changing their tactics and techniques faster than Taylor Swift changes her setlists,” says Jason Loomis, CISO of software company Freshworks in an email interview. “As you learn to adapt to the external attacks, you also need to ensure you are adapting to internal obstacles. CISOs are under immense pressure to be a ‘friend to the business.’ This means you need to understand that the business has external pressures to increase revenue, decrease costs, and maintain competitive advantages in the marketplace. Simply put: Organizations can’t do everything. CISOs need to be masters at prioritizing the asks of the business.”
Bear in mind that security tools, processes, and practices tend to be additive. While everyone is talking about AI, automation and GenAI, it’s still essential to have basics in place.
“You have to cover the basics, and don’t make it easy for those bad actors. You should have a good inventory of devices so that you can derive good configuration data to determine what vulnerabilities may affect you and to what degree,” says Michael Mestrovich, CISO at zero-trust data security company Rubrik in an email interview. “Also, stay up to date on patching and have a high degree of patching effectiveness. You also should have extremely good fidelity on accounts, both human and non-human. Know how and where they are used and, as much as possible, employ MFA and just-in-time privilege escalation.”
In the past, there was a major emphasis on end points and devices and looking for malware and unpatched vulnerabilities. While those are still important, controlling identities has become much more relevant, he says. Principles such as least privilege, just-in-time privilege escalation, limiting standing access, vaulting secrets for system/machine/service accounts and employing MFA for all interactive accounts have become very important. In addition, controlling entitlements like doing routine, regular checks to determine if the entitlements that an account has are still required based on job function and role and then deprovisioning those entitlements if they are no longer needed have become important.
As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, the pressure to maintain a strong security posture intensifies. However, CISOs often face pushback from leadership skeptical about the ROI of advanced cyber defense strategies, according to Tyler Farrar, CISO at cybersecurity and compliance company Exabeam.
Additionally, the rapid pace of digital transformation often sidelines security considerations, creating gaps that attackers readily exploit. CISOs must navigate these obstacles, convincing leadership of the indispensable value of comprehensive cyber defenses while managing limited resources. This requires painting a vivid picture of the potential consequences of inadequate defenses and advocating for necessary investments.
“Over time, I’ve radically shifted from outdated, reactive security practices to a forward-thinking, technology-driven strategy. I've seen defenders fail by clinging to ineffective controls and stifling productivity, while attackers succeed effortlessly by leveraging new technologies, social engineering, and zero-day exploits,” says Farrar in an email interview. “This reality demands a bold approach: prioritizing automation, AI, and machine learning to predict and neutralize threats. Additionally, focusing on high-risk areas and protecting critical data assets -- rather than box-checking controls -- ensures security measures are both effective and supportive of a dynamic workplace environment.”
It’s an unfair fight: Bad actors have access to the latest tools and technology, and they don’t have to play by the rules. In fact, they “win” by breaking them.
Meanwhile, chief information security officers are expected to defend their organizations against existing and emerging threats while following all the rules, quite often without the resources necessary to meet the challenge.
“I think of it a lot with all the CISOs that it’s how do I prioritize amongst the latest threats, so I can protect my organization, stay close to being on budget, and minimize unnecessary friction to my users. At that strategic level, that’s a very tall order. And frankly, it gets harder on a daily basis,” says Aaron Painter, CEO at digital identity verification platform Nametag. “[Organizations] have less money to spend, the users are busier than ever, [the CISO is] more prone to frustration, and there are more threats than ever before. So, the role of a CISO is honestly becoming harder very quickly. And I don't think as an industry, we're doing enough to equip them with new tools and an easier adoption path for those organizations to stay ahead.”
Still, the job is the job.
It is often said that CISOs need to be right all the time and bad actors must only be right once. According to Wolfgang Goerlich, faculty member at independent cybersecurity research and advisory firm IANS Research, that mindset is counterproductive.
“That’s not the case. The criminals are fast, they’re strong, but there are things we can do. I’ve always started with threat intelligence [because] I want to know what the criminals are doing, what their tactics and procedures are. I want to know some good ways to stop them in ways that don’t interfere with my organizations,” says Goerlich. “Security is only as good as the last time you checked, so we will do tabletop exercises, drills, red team exercises and test all those ways a criminal would move through our environment, and ensure we have multiple ways to stop and catch them.”
Meanwhile, security operation centers are threat hunting and verifying that the compromise indicators are not in the logs.
There are many other things CISOs are doing to stay a step ahead. The following are some examples.
