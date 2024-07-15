AT&T Breach May Also Impact Millions of Boost, Cricket, H2O Customers

In the scrum, countless call and text records leaked, other cell companies caught strays, the DoJ became involved, and someone has already been arrested.

July 15, 2024

A breach of an AT&T cloud workspace has exposed phone numbers and metadata relating to calls and texts for nearly all AT&T wireless customers, as well as customers of other popular wireless providers.

In an 8-K filing with the SEC on Friday, AT&T revealed that it suffered a major data breach via a third-party cloud platform. As reported by Bloomberg, that platform was Snowflake. Leaked Snowflake account credentials have already been the source of hundreds of breaches of other brand name companies, like Ticketmaster, Santander, Neiman Marcus, and more.

The gravity of AT&T's case in particular is lost on few. While Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines generally require that public corporations disclose material data breaches within four days of their discovery, AT&T's occurred three months prior to its reporting. The wait can be attributed to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which has been directly involved in its aftermath. On May 9, and then again on June 5, the DoJ determined that "a delay in providing public disclosure was warranted." It also apprehended at least one person in connection to the crime.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

