Beyond the Election: The Long Cybersecurity Fight vs Bad Actors

The outcome of the US presidential election will not be the end of cyberthreats from bad actors who might be backed by aggressor nation states. Geopolitical tensions will persist on the domestic and international stages with the potential for enterprises to be targets.

Denial of service attacks, ransomware, and other forms of digital malice stand to be in play for the sake of political agendas, though money can play as much a role in hackers’ motivations as ideology.

Hacktavists and other bad actors backed by aggressor states will continue to be in play well after the election as geopolitical tensions continue. What types of organizations might find themselves to be targets (perhaps again) after the election?

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt brings together Carl Wearn, (upper left in video) head of threat intelligence analysis and future ops at Mimecast; Robert Johnston, (lower right) co-founder and CEO of Adlumin; Mike Wiacek, (lower center) CEO of Stairwell; Armaan Mahbod, (lower left) vice president of security and business Intelligence with DTEX Systems; and Adam Darrah, (upper center) vice president of Intelligence with ZeroFox.

They discussed ways organizations might orient their cybersecurity and defenses for the post-election world, the prevalent types of attacks launched on behalf of aggressor states, and how the current cybersecurity infrastructure measures up to the potential threats that are in play.

Listen to the full podcast here.