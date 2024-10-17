Cyberattackers Unleash Flood of Potentially Disruptive Election-Related Activity
Organizations should be on high alert until next month's US presidential election to ensure the integrity of the voting process, researchers warn.
October 17, 2024
Cyber-threat actors have ramped up their targeting of the 2024 US elections with a flood of malicious activity expected to peak over the next month, aimed at causing disruption to voters and the election process and requiring increased vigilance on the part of stakeholders.
Specifically, attackers have bolstered election-related threat activity since the beginning of the year with an increase in the sale of phishing kits targeting US voters and campaign donors; the registration of more than 1,000 domains aimed at exploiting election-related content for malicious purposes; and increased ransomware activity targeting government entities, according to research from FortiGuard Labs Threat Research released today.
Since the inception of Internet-related threats, cyber-threat actors have typically increased malicious activity ahead of elections, notes Derek Manky, chief security strategist and vice president of global threat intelligence at Fortinet. However, they aim to be especially disruptive during the current election cycle, requiring that all stakeholders be prepared to fend off malicious actors in the upcoming weeks to protect election outcomes.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Securing your Enterprise Software from Endpoints to Applications
Zoom Workplace vs. MSFT Teams Ebook
How AI-powered Phones are Changing the Modern Workplace
Cabinet-Integrated Liquid Cooling Supports Rising Power Density and Maximum Sustainability for High-Performance Computing Data Center Environments
Process Orchestration: Harnessing the Transformative Power of Automation
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022